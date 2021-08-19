How did Francis Mossman die? Cause of death uncertain as family sets up GoFundMe page for "Spartacus" actor, who passed away at 33

New Zealand TV Actor Francis Mossman (also known as Frankie) passed away on August 14 in Sydney, Australia, at 33. The actor's brothers confirmed the news on a Go Fund Me page created for the 'Horizon' star's funeral costs.

The Go Fund Me page set up by Francis Mossman's brothers read:

"Francis was an energetic force and a much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him."

The contributions made on the page are stated to be used for organizing a funeral after air-lifting his body from Australia to New Zealand. The Go Fund Me page has reached beyond its target of $15,000.

How did Francis Mossman die?

While the nature of his death was not disclosed by his brothers, according to New Zealand Herald, suicide was suspected. However, no official confirmation has been made public yet.

What was he known for?

Mossman starred as Stevie Hughes on The Horizon, touted as one of the most-watched web series in Australia and one of the world's most-watched LGBTQ+ series. He was also reportedly part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Kiwi joined the show on its third season back in 2013 and starred in 30 episodes.

The late 33-year old had also starred in the New Zealand TV series Spartacus as Vitus (in 2012). In 2008, Mossman guest-starred in a long-running TV series titled The Amazing Extraordinary Friends. He portrayed Nigel on the show.

The young actor had 11 acting credits to his name and had last worked in a short film called Dis/Connect (2020). The film was written and directed by Belinda Small.

Francis Mossman was born on April 14, 1988, and majored in 'Drama' and "Film, Television and Media Studies" for his bachelor's degree. He studied at The University of Auckland and received his Diploma (Postgraduate) and a Master's degree in "Film, Television, and Media Studies."

Edited by Srijan Sen