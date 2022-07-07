How to get a free Subway sandwich? Restaurant to give away subs for no cost on July 12

Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches on July 12 at their outlets in the USA. The reason for this massive giveaway is that the chain is celebrating its most significant menu update in nearly 60 years. They are unveiling the Subway Series on July 12, and on this occasion, they are giving America a chance to avail of these signature subs on the same day.

The culinary team has spent a substantial amount of time trying to fine-tune 12 new signature sandwiches, now called the ‘Subway Series.’

One can get a free Subway Sandwich on July 12

To mark the beginning of the Subway Series, the sandwich chain is giving away 1 million free subway series sandwiches on July 12, from 10 AM to 12 PM local time. The free sub giveaway is USA-centric, and customers need to check with their nearby outlet if they are part of the free subway series program.

To avail of these freebies, customers must visit the outlets serving the sandwiches from the series. However, this visit must be paid during the slot to get one free six-inch sandwich.

As per the restaurant chain, it is going to be a first-come, first-serve, and the customers can order according to the number by saying:

“I’ll take the #2.”

For the sub sandwich lovers, the culinary team has brought four categories: Cheesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Club, which includes 3 sandwiches in each category. However, the entry of new sandwiches certainly does not mean the exit of the old ones. Customers can still order the signature original customizable sandwiches, which can be filled with the ingredients of their choice.

However, the new menu will look something like this:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

Trevor Haynes, the president of Subway (North America), said:

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon. Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better.”

Subways, which are super popular for their footlongs, have over 37,000 outlets in over 100 countries, making it one of the largest fast-food restaurant chains in the world. Speaking of just the United States, the restaurant here has more than 22,000 outlets.

The new sub sandwiches are full of steak, pepper, mayo, a double dose of provolone cheese, and other ingredients like Baja chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese. As per the chain’s spokesperson, this new menu rollout has taken over a year of testing hundreds of recipes. The new series is said to continue last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh campaign, adding more than 20 unique ingredients to the menu.

With a consumer base mainly of age 16-30, Subway carefully crafted the new sandwiches, keeping in mind the tastes and likings of its existing customers.

