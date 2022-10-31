How did Hugh McKean die? Cause of death explored as Colorado House Republican dies aged 55

Well-known politician Hugh McKean recently passed away on October 30 at the age of 55. The news was revealed by Colorado House Republicans on Sunday in an announcement that said:

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great side of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized.”

Tracy Kraft-Tharp @tkth Such a good guy-Minority Leader Hugh McKean. RIP friend Such a good guy-Minority Leader Hugh McKean. RIP friend https://t.co/ea8UWGLNeW

Hugh McKean’s cause of death explored

According to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, Hugh McKean died from acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. Following a forensic autopsy, the manner of death was confirmed to be of natural causes.

Hugh’s deputy chief of staff Roger Hudson stated that McKean was complaining about pain on the left side of his body, which may have been a result of the injury he suffered while working on his house.

Hudson and Rep. Colin Larson stated that Hugh’s pain took a turn for the worse by Sunday morning, before he called his partner Amy Parks to his house. When Parks arrived at McKean’s residence, she saw an ambulance outside the house. Further details are still awaited on the same.

Larson expressed her grief on McKean’s death, saying that he was a dear friend and that he was going to miss him. He continued,

“I can’t believe he’s gone. And my heart just breaks for Amy and his son and daughter and Amy’s kids. He was just such a loving dad, and he talked about his kids all the time. I hope that they know that.”

Colorado Democratic State Senator Kerry Donovan also expressed her grief and said,

"Such sad news about @hmckean. My thoughts to all those who held him the closest. No matter the topic or the debate, we always ended up joking about something by the end. I'll miss that."

In brief, about Hugh McKean

Hugh McKean was a popular politician (Image via Hyoung Chang/Getty Images)

Born on October 27, 1967, McKean was chosen to represent Colorado House District 51 in November 2016.

He sponsored bills to work on transportation in Northern Colorado and assist the County government in natural disaster recovery, applying corrections to a stature where County Sheriff training requirements were concerned alongside other bills.

McKean started his service at Loveland in 2009 after being elected to the Loveland City Council. He demanded accountability, fought for his constituents selflessly, and worked on legislation and bills that were helpful for the residents and businesses of northern Colorado.

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown described him as someone who worked for a better life for all families in Colorado. She wrote in a tweet,

“Whenever I saw him or spoke to him, he had an encouraging word and was ready to lift others up. Whenever I think of Hugh McKean, I’ll think of his smile and his positive outlook on life.”

Hugh is survived by his partner Amy and his children Aiden McKean and Hanna McKean.

