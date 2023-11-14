"How I am supposed to know this?": BTS fans share amusing reactions to certain question posted by Jungkook for his special Q&A

Jungkook has given ARMYs yet another reason to laugh and cheer, and it is all thanks to a surprise Q&A posted by the maknae. For those unversed, on November 14, BTS' manager posted a questionnaire via Weverse for ARMYs to fill out and send their responses to. The questionnaire was sent via Jungkook.

The manager explained that the Golden Maknae will hold a special question and answer round at his 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' concert on November 20. However, the twist is that he will ask questions to ARMYs at the concert.

The Google document contained six questions in both Korean and English, and one of the questions left ARMYs amused. Jungkook asked the ARMYs:

Q: What was the last thing I said in the group chat with the members?

ARMYs were left flummoxed with the question, wondering if Jungkook was genuinely expecting an answer or was merely teasing them. "How am I supposed to know this?," fans wrote in confusion to the maknae's question.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's surprise Weverse questionnaire leaves ARMYs in splits on X

Expand Tweet

ARMYs had a field day on X (formerly Twitter), and it was all thanks to Jungkook. The SEVEN singer sent a brief questionnaire for fans to fill out and send over their responses as a fun Q&A activity for his debut solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage'. Jungkook sent over six fun questions to be filled out by ARMYs. The questions were as follows:

If we were to have a meal together, what food would you like to eat? If you could spend just one day with me, what would you like to do? What is the first word that comes to mind (or the word that best describes me) when you see me? What was the last thing I said in the group chat with the members? What is my favorite part of body that I like? If all ARMYs in audience close their eyes for a moment, what would I do?

ARMYs commended the Dreamers singer for coming up with such interesting and creative questions; the fourth question on the list earned amusing reactions from fans. Fans believe that Jungkook truly shares a healthy parasocial relationship with ARMYs, which causes him to sometimes forget that fans are not part of BTS' group chat.

However, fans are delighted to learn that the 3D singer included this question as part of the Q&A round and thinks of ARMYs as his friends and folks he can share personal details with.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, ARMYs also tried to hilariously cheat through the Q&A by asking RM to help them out during a Weverse live hosted by Bangtan's leader on the same day. However, RM missed responding to the question altogether, but according to fans, it was worth trying at least to prove it to Jungkook.

Previously, in his Apple Music interview, the My You singer shared that he wants to have a friends-like equation with ARMYs, of course well within the boundaries of the parasocial relationship he shares with the group's fandom. Fans are happy that the singer has planned extensive activities to entertain ARMYs at his concert.

Jungkook will host his first-ever solo concert at Janchung Arena in Seoul

Expand Tweet

Bangtan's maknae is all set to commence his promotional activities in Korea, and one of the biggest highlights is hosting his first-ever solo concert in Seoul at Janchung Arena in Jung-gu. The venue houses 4500+ fans, and international ARMYs can watch the live stream on Weverse in over 20 languages.

The concert will be in celebration of his debut solo album, GOLDEN, which has been doing exceptionally well and has earned rave reviews from fans and critics. ARMYs are hoping the Golden Maknae performs fan-favorite tracks SEVEN, 3D, Standing Next To You, Closer, and some eternal favorites like Euphoria at his solo concert.

More information regarding the concert setlist and ticket pricing will be revealed at a later date.