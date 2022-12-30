How did Ian Tyson die? Tributes pour in as Canadian legend and one half of 'Ian and Sylvia' passes away at 89

Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson passed away on December 29. He was 89.

Tyson’s family confirmed his passing in a Facebook post. According to the statement, he died at his ranch in southern Alberta, Canada, from “on-going health complications,” but did not give out further details. The singer had a heart attack and open heart surgery in 2015.

Tributes pour in for Ian Tyson from fans and fellow singers alike

News of Ian Tyson's passing has evoked sorrow from both fans of the Four Strong Winds singer and other artists.

Canadian guitarist Randy Bachman called Tyson "a true cowboy" and shared that he played with Ian Tyson a few times.

Randy Bachman @RandysVinylTap #music Farewell to fantastic singer, songwriter & inspiration Ian Tyson. I had the pleasure of playing w/ him many times. He put Canada on the map with his folk hits & made the world wake up and take notice of the north. A true cowboy. Other worlds to sing in, my friend. #RIP Farewell to fantastic singer, songwriter & inspiration Ian Tyson. I had the pleasure of playing w/ him many times. He put Canada on the map with his folk hits & made the world wake up and take notice of the north. A true cowboy. Other worlds to sing in, my friend. #RIP #music https://t.co/PKO86xAYwR

Australian-Canadian country music singer Gord Bamford paid tribute to him on social media by posting a few pictures and writing that he remembers the time he was playing at a show at Longview Hall and looked up to see someone standing in the doorway watching him. He soon realized that it was Tyson and continued,

“He stood there for a couple songs then disappeared. After the show, I went back to my dressing room to find him sitting in there having a drink and a bite to eat! He said, “You’re real good kid. Keep doin’ what ya do and best of luck to ya.” We chatted a while and he invited me to come over to the old stone house sometime.”

Bamford stated that he still regrets not being able to talk to Tyson and concluded by writing that they lost a legend and his condolences go to Tyson’s family, friends, and fans.

Jeremy Klaszus @klaszus Ian Tyson. A singular artist and chronicler of the West. I drove to his ranch in 2010, with much trepidation, as a potential ghost writer of his memoir "The Long Trail." We determined we could work together, and did. One day he handed me this. Rest well, Ian. Ian Tyson. A singular artist and chronicler of the West. I drove to his ranch in 2010, with much trepidation, as a potential ghost writer of his memoir "The Long Trail." We determined we could work together, and did. One day he handed me this. Rest well, Ian. https://t.co/v1ao012nli

Ian Hanomansing @ianhanomansing On the passing of Canadian legend Ian Tyson: one of the best days of my reporting career was at his ranch in southern Alberta. We chatted about his father's First World War experience and he showed me his Dad's medals. Gracious, welcoming, I'll always cherish our brief meeting. On the passing of Canadian legend Ian Tyson: one of the best days of my reporting career was at his ranch in southern Alberta. We chatted about his father's First World War experience and he showed me his Dad's medals. Gracious, welcoming, I'll always cherish our brief meeting. https://t.co/nEkJungU6x

jann arden @jannarden IAN TYSON was the real deal. ‘Four strong winds’ -is pretty much the unofficial Canadian National anthem. One of the the first songs I learned on guitar. I met him in the YYC airport years ago and had a nice chat. I will never forget it. IAN TYSON was the real deal. ‘Four strong winds’ -is pretty much the unofficial Canadian National anthem. One of the the first songs I learned on guitar. I met him in the YYC airport years ago and had a nice chat. I will never forget it.

Ron Sexsmith @RonSexsmith RIP the great Ian Tyson. I had the honour of meeting him at the Canadian Country Music awards in 2001 as part of a Lightfoot tribute with Anne Murray too. Big night for me to meet all of these legends RS RIP the great Ian Tyson. I had the honour of meeting him at the Canadian Country Music awards in 2001 as part of a Lightfoot tribute with Anne Murray too. Big night for me to meet all of these legends RS https://t.co/02nGf1HA8z

Rob Brown @cbcrob Ian Tyson at Olympic Plaza for Canada's 150th. Voice wasn't what it used to be, but he didn't need it. The crowd was happy to carry the tune for him. RIP Ian Tyson at Olympic Plaza for Canada's 150th. Voice wasn't what it used to be, but he didn't need it. The crowd was happy to carry the tune for him. RIP https://t.co/in9Rx7pPXm

Richard Flohil @richard_flohil The death of Ian Tyson, while not unexpected, hit hard. Yes, Ian was one of the grumpiest people ever and he didn't suffer fools for more than 60 seconds. Underneath his crusty exterior lurked an artist of warmth & sensitivity; Tyson was one of the best Canadian songwriters. The death of Ian Tyson, while not unexpected, hit hard. Yes, Ian was one of the grumpiest people ever and he didn't suffer fools for more than 60 seconds. Underneath his crusty exterior lurked an artist of warmth & sensitivity; Tyson was one of the best Canadian songwriters. https://t.co/OXLwAsQXUA

Emily Denooij @EmilyDenooij One of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of, standing side stage while Ian Tyson led a crowd in Four Strong Winds for Canada 150. Rest in peace. One of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of, standing side stage while Ian Tyson led a crowd in Four Strong Winds for Canada 150. Rest in peace. https://t.co/YIz2fggeHf

Donna Kendall @dbratle #Magpie . The great Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ian Tyson died yesterday. His song Magpie has always been a favourite. #Magpie. The great Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ian Tyson died yesterday. His song Magpie has always been a favourite. https://t.co/zylHTpMifn

Ian Tyson made his singing debut in Vancouver in 1956

Ian Tyson was well-known for his successful solo career and as a member of Ian & Sylvia (Image via David Gahr/Getty Images)

Born on September 25, 1933, Ian Tyson made his debut as a singer at the Heidelberg Café in Vancouver in 1956. He began singing with Sylvia Fricker in 1959 before becoming the musical act Ian & Sylvia in 1961. Their 1963 single, Four Strong Winds, which spoke about a failing romantic relationship, was a hit in Canada. In 2005, the song was voted the greatest Canadian song of all time by the listeners of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation public radio network.

They also gained recognition for their singles like Early Morning Rain, Lovin’ Sound, Creators of Rain, More Often Than Not, and You Were on My Mind. They also released various albums like Northern Journey, Early Morning Rain, So Much for Dreaming, Full Circle, Live at Newport, and more.

Ian and Sylvia were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tyson then collaborated with music manager and record label owner Neil MacGonigill. He was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989 and released several albums like I Outgrew the Wagon, And Stood There Amazed, and Eighteen Inches of Rain.

Although he managed to build a huge fanbase for himself, an event at the Havelock Country Jamboree in 2006 led to irreversible scarring to his vocal cords, and he contracted a virus the next year. This also resulted in the loss of his voice quality, for which he was once beloved by his fans.

Despite this, he continued to release more albums like Yellowhead to Yellowstone and Other Love Stories, Songs from the Stone House, Raven Singer, All the Good ‘Uns Vol. 2, and Carnero Vaquero. He was known for his singles like Some Kind of Fool, The Moondancer, Oklahoma Hills, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Magpie, and more.

Ian Tyson is survived by his two children, Clayton Dawson Tyson and Adelita Rose, born to his ex-wives Sylvia Fricker and Twylla Dvorkin.

