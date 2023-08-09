How to identify death cap mushrooms? Australia deaths spark concern

A family of four had to be hospitalized last month after reportedly consuming death cap mushrooms with their lunch. While the case was being investigated, three of the individuals passed away in a week.

The family lunch was organized by Erin Patterson on July 29, 2023, and although she is being questioned by the authorities, she has not been arrested as of this writing. As per 7NEWS, she mentioned that she bought the mushrooms in question at a local market.

During a news conference on August 7, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said that Erin was the only one who wasn't hospitalized and did not show any symptoms. He further stated that the four people who were taken to the hospital had symptoms related to the consumption of the mushroom. However, he also said that their official cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

SundaysWithPing @SundaysWithPing Erin Patterson has told investigators that she purchased the mushrooms from a local shop,from a grocer in the Leongatha area, she has since given " no comment" interview with police without confirming where the mushrooms were from

Consuming death cap mushrooms can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and more health complications

On July 29, 2023, Erin Patterson hosted a lunch for a family of four members in Leongatha, Australia. The guests were said to be in their 60s and 70s. The individuals included Erin's former partner Simon's parents Gail and Tom, Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, and Heather's husband Ian.

As per The New York Times, Erin's children were not served the same food that was given to the rest of the people present. The four individuals who consumed the food fell ill and were soon hospitalized.

Police believe that they ate death cap mushrooms, which are lethal, as per BBC. A death cap mushroom can be identified by the thin white gills on the underside of its cap. They are said to be one of the most poisonous mushrooms. Consuming it can cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other complications.

It is important to note that the toxins found in these mushrooms cannot be destroyed by cooking, boiling, or freezing.

The four people's health took a turn for the worse and they were transported to Melbourne. Gail, 70, and Heather, 66 passed away on August 4 and Don, 70, died the following day. Following the death of the three people, Erin's property was raided and officials took several objects for forensic testing.

According to the detectives, Erin and Simon split a year ago. Simon was previously hospitalized in June last year after he experienced stomach problems.

"I collapsed at home, then was in an induced coma for 16 days through which I had three emergency operations mainly on my small intestine, plus an additional planned operation. My family were asked to come and say goodbye to me twice, as I was not expected to live," he said as per 7NEWS.

Erin Patterson speaks to reporters after the three deaths

The New York Times reported that Erin Patterson spoke to reporters on August 7, 2023, and expressed that she was saddened by the deaths of the three individuals. She refused to speak about anything related to the mushrooms, and the meal she served to her family members.

"Gail was like the mum I didn't have because my mum passed away four years ago and Gail had never been anything but good and kind to me," she said.

The police department revealed that Heather's husband Ian is currently in need of a liver transplant. He is a Baptist pastor in Korumburra, Australia and the other three family members were also popular in the community.

After the case came to light, it sparked concern among citizens. Authorities urged people not to eat wild mushrooms and to "stay clear of them," as per BBC.