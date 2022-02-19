How did Jim Hagedorn die? Cause of death explored as Minnesota Congressman passes away at 59

Minnesota GOP Representative Jim Hagedorn passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59 at the time of his passing. News of his demise was announced by his wife, former Minnesota State GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan. She shared,

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night.”

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019, just six weeks after being elected to his first term. He publicly announced his diagnosis in February 2020 after undergoing surgery and immunotherapy treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

Unfortunately, his cancer returned in July 2021. Following his second diagnosis, Hagedorn assured that he will continue to fight for the nation and serve the people of Minnesota. He expressed,

“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm. I remain upbeat and view the future as bright. Jesus Christ is watching over me.”

The Congressman also tested positive for COVID in January but announced that he was vaccinated and experienced only mild symptoms.

In an emotional tribute, Carnahan referred to her husband as the “strongest conservative” and said he loved his country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. She also mentioned that Hagedorn spent every moment of the day living his dream of serving others.

A look back into the life of Jim Hagedorn

Jim Hagedorn was elected to represent Minnesota’s First District in 2018 (Image via Thomas McKinless/Getty Images)

Jim Hagedorn was born to parents Tom and Kathleen in Blue Earth, Minnesota in 1962. He grew up on a farm outside of Truman as part of a family rich in farming tradition.

The family started living in Washington, D.C. and Minnesota after Hagedorn’s father was elected to Congress to represent southern Minnesota’s Second Congressional District in 1974. As a child, the Congressman started being inspired by politicians like Jack Kemp, Henry Hyde, and Ronald Reagan.

According to the website, Hagedorn started doing jobs like delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, and teaching tennis during high school to save for college and his first automobile. He then started working as a busboy and salesman at the age of 18 to fund his college expenses.

The then-future politician graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and Politics from George Mason University. He started serving Minnesota’s Seventh District as Republican Congressman Arlan Stangeland’s legislative assistant in 1984.

As part of his responsibilities, Hagedorn managed the Congressman’s legislative agenda, which included stewardship of a bipartisan workfare bill. The bill was later enacted into law after Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in 1994.

Hagedorn was later elected to represent Minnesota’s First District in 2018. That same year, he tied the knot with Jennifer Carnahan. He was sworn in to represent the district in the U.S. House of Representatives on January 3, 2019.

The politician also served on the House Committee on Agriculture and Small Business to promote farming, main street enterprises, and southern Minnesota’s rural way of life. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer twice in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The 59-year-old lost his battle for life on February 18, 2022 and passed away peacefully in his sleep. According to his wife, Jim Hagedorn was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, brother-in-law, son-in-law, as well as a Vikings, Penguins, and Twins fan and will be missed and remembered by many.

