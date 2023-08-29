How long is 5 metres in feet? Carpet python in Australia video goes viral, leaves internet in awe

On August 28, residents in a Queensland neighborhood in Australia were terrified when they discovered a giant carpet python in their backyard. The sight of the crawling beast moving across the roof alarmed the locals.

The giant python in the backyard was filmed transferring its massive body from a house's roof onto a tree. Many people gathered outside to witness the strange sight. The snake was caught on camera wrapping its neck around the tree, prompting horrifying shouts from the children within the house.

One person captured the entire incident on video and uploaded it on social media platforms like TikTok. It was then reposted by different X (formerly Twitter) accounts. In a very short time, the video rapidly went viral online.

Expand Tweet

This type of python is known to weigh up to 15 kilograms and attain a length ranging from four to five meters. One meter is approximately equal to 3.28084 feet. Thus, five meters is roughly 16.4042 feet.

Netizens react after seeing the gigantic carpet python in Australia

Netizens are shocked with the size of the snake (Image via X / @Rainmaker1973)

The footage shows a 16-foot Australian carpet python creeping around a house in Queensland. Onlookers who captured the python were taken aback. Meanwhile, the video has become popular on social media platforms like X. In the footage, a toddler can be heard screaming as the massive reptile turns its head towards the viewers.

“How will we get him away,” a child was heard asking, before an adult could respond, “We won’t”.

“That is feral isn’t it,” the woman added, with another one saying, “They’re freaky aren’t they”.

Expand Tweet

The snake was then shown wrapping its neck around the tree. The five-meter-long beast slithered from one tree to the next, leaving the viewers gasping. The clip concludes with the python gliding between trees, with viewers astounded by its ability to retain its balance and avoid mistakes.

According to snake specialists, these pythons can scale trees because their muscles are equally distributed and hold them up.

When interviewed by Yahoo News about the entire incident, the Sunshine Coast snake catcher Dan said:

"They reach out for a strong point, and then they use muscle and weight to hold themselves up before stretching out to the next spot."

More than 6.1 million people have seen the video since it was posted on Monday, August 28, with over 42K individuals liking it. Netizens even took to X and commented under @Rainmaker1973's post to express their disbelief.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All about Carpet Python

Carpet python is a big Pythonidae snake found in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, the Bismarck Archipelago, and the northern Solomon Islands.

Although some subspecies of the snake are primarily nocturnal, the species is normally active both during the day and at night. These snakes prefer living in the trees but can also be found on the ground. They even frequently bask in open areas.

They look very terrifying (Image via Getty Images)

Carpet pythons are widely maintained as pets, but due to their size, strength, and temperament, they require some training. Many carpet pythons are docile and easy to handle; however, depending on the individual, they can also be aggressive and difficult to handle.

Furthermore, carpet pythons are also capable of suffocating their victim by constriction. Their primary food sources include birds, small animals, and reptiles. There have been reports of these snakes consuming domestic cats and small dogs as well.