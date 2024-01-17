How long have Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia been married? Albania’s royal couple announces divorce

The news of Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia's divorce has taken everyone by surprise. Following eight years of marriage, the Crown Prince of Albania, 41, and the Crown Princess, 40, announced their separation on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

According to a post that Crown Prince Leka II shared on his official Instagram account, their relationship was dissolved amicably.

As translated by Google Translate, the statement on Instagram read,

“Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Prince Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed to end their marriage. Since the marriage has lost its function, they have seen the way to resolve it by mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures.”

Leka got engaged to singer and actress Elia Zaharia of Albania in May 2010. On October 8, 2016, they tied the knot in Tirana. Hence, they completed almost eight years of marriage in 2024.

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia got married in 2016

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia are officially getting a divorce (Image via Instagram / the_royal_watcher / Facebook / Elia Zaharia)

Prince Leka is the head of the House of Zog, the dynasty that formerly ruled Albania. He is the grandson of the late King Zog I, who governed the Kingdom of Albania between 1928 and 1939. He has experience with a variety of national political posts. On the other hand, Albanian actress Elia, Princess of Albania, has made appearances in regional theater, television, and film.

Leka’s royal profile states that he and Elia first met in 2008, got engaged in Paris in 2010, and were married on October 8, 2016, in the former Royal Palace of Tirana. On October 22, 2002, their daughter Geraldine was born. Geraldine was named after Queen Geraldine, who passed away 18 years prior to the birth of her great-granddaughter.

The pair exchanged vows in the capital city of Albania, Tirana, at the Presidential Palace. It was a star-studded affair. Members of many noble and royal families were among the large number of visitors at the semi-formal ceremony. Among others, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Queen Sofía of Spain were also present at the wedding.

Additionally, Erion Veliaj, the mayor of Tirana, officiated the civil wedding.

Crown Prince Leka II’s Instagram post announced their separation to their fans and followers

After almost a decade of being together, Crown Prince Leka II's Instagram account published an official statement on Tuesday announcing the couple's decision to split.

The post, which had a royal mark on top of it and was translated into English, opened with,

"Hello friends and lovers..."

Addressing Princess Geraldine, the couple's three-year-old daughter, it said that the couple would continue to focus on LSM Princess Geraldine's physical and spiritual well-being to provide her with a happy and secure existence. LTM Prince Leka Il further asked his fans and followers that the right to privacy be upheld in this case.

The post also read,

“Regardless of the commitment to the institution of the family, LTM Leka believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!”

The statement added that the prince had asked for privacy and stated that he would not be making any more comments.

Moreover, what kind of royal title Elia might keep after the divorce is still unknown. She assumed the title of Crown Princess of the Albanians after their wedding.