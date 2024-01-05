"Andrew is a liability": Royal experts urge King Charles to cut ties with his brother after he is named 69 times in Epstein list

Trigger warning: This article talks about s*x trafficking, pr*stitution, and s*xual abuse, which may be triggering to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with the convicted s*x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has once again gained the spotlight as newly unsealed court documents mentioned the prince 69 times in the infamous "Epstein Client List." Following this revelation, King Charles is urged to cut ties with his brother, with royal experts calling Andrew "a liability."

The prince has been named 69 times in the Epstein list. (Image via @Hellohowru12345/X)

According to The Sun, Robert Jobson, biographer to the King, stated:

"The King would be wise to cut ties with his brother. Andrew is a liability and this is not going away."

This new information comes to light as the previously sealed documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit were released on January 3, 2024. The lawsuit was by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims, against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Esptein's lover and his "madame" who procured young girls for him.

Andrew's relationship with Epstein has been scrutinized several times in the past, with two of Epstein's victims accusing the prince of alleged s*xual abuse. Following these allegations, Queen Elizabeth stripped the prince of his honorary royal roles.

King Charles is under huge pressure to "lance the boil" after Prince Andrew faces more allegations of s*xual abuse

According to The Sun, royal experts have advised King Charges to "lance the boil" that is Prince Andrew after the unsealed documents volley more allegations of s*xual abuse against the prince.

King Charles urged to "lance the boil" after the prince faced more allegations of s*xual abuse. (Image via Getty Images)

Norman Baker, former Lib Dem Home Office minister, said:

“This needs to be resolved once and for all and this boil needs to be lanced.”

As per The Daily Mail, the new court documents detailed how the 63-year-old prince allegedly took part in an "underage orgy" and groped a young woman as she sat on his lap like "Santa."

The documents also claim that an underage girl was allegedly told to give the prince "whatever he demanded" when the prince flew out to visit Epstein's Caribbean island, nicknamed the "Island of Sin".

The ostracized prince was recently seen with the whole Royal Family on a Christmas Day walk to church. But royal experts claim that his "being seen alongside the other royals is not a good look."

Calls have been made to the King to oust his brother from his 31-room royal lodge in Windsor. Some even demand that the prince rescind his royal title.

In a statement in The Sun, Charles biographer and royal expert Robert Johnson stated:

"Prince Andrew’s lurid past is again causing huge embarrassment. He no longer has official duties. Why then should he be allowed to remain in this lavish royal property when he contributes nothing?"

Royal commentator and author Phil Dampier said:

“This is the final nail in the coffin. If Andrew harboured any thoughts he might eventually come back. Thisahas destroyed these hopes.”

According to MailOnline, royal biographer Tom Bower said that the Royal Family need to 'bury and forget' the prince as he's in 'self-denial' about his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"It's a danger for the palace. They don't know what more bombs will be dropped. He's not telling them."

New documents released state that Prince Andrew allegedly "did have knowledge" of Epstein's s*x crimes

An additional 300-page document was released on January 4, along with the almost 1000-page document released the day before. This new document brings fresh evidence that Prince Andrew allegedly "did have knowledge" of Jeffrey Epstein's s*x crimes.

According to The Sun, Virginia Giuffre's counsel submitted a listing titled "Exhibit 13, page 6" as part of her defamation suit against Maxwell. The listing claimed that the prince allegedly "has knowledge of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking conduct".

It also reportedly claimed that he had "interaction with underage minors, including Virginia Giuffre".

As per The Daily Mail, one of Epstein's alleged "s*x slaves," nicknamed "Jane Doe 3" claimed that she was told to have s*xual relations with the prince during an orgy on Epstein's island. In a 2014 court deposition, "Jane Doe 3" alleged that she was:

"Forced to have s*xual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."

Jane Doe 3 also alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell:

"Facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of s*xual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for s*xual purposes.”

The prince allegedly accused of having s*x with underaged girls. (Image via @CollinRugg/X)

Another alleged Epstein victim, Johanna Sjoberg, accused the prince of allegedly groping her. In her deposition in 2016, Sjoberg said that the alleged incident took place in Epstein's New York townhouse in 2001.

She claimed that Maxwell pulled out a puppet of the prince used in a BBC show, and they decided to take a picture with it.

“They put the puppet on Virginia’s lap, and I sat on Andrew’s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo," Sjoberg said. “She (Virginia) might have been on his other knee, like Santa.”

As per The Sun, Virginia Giuffre also alleged that the prince had s*x with her when she was 17 years old. In a 2019 "car crash" interview with BBC's Newsnight, the prince claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre.

In 2021, she sued the prince for battery and infliction of emotional damage and won a settlement of around £12 million with no admission of guilt from the prince. The prince was forced to step down from his public duties following this scandal.

The prince, Giuffre, and Maxwell (Image via @writersroompub/X)

Prince Andrew has always denied all allegations of s*xual abuse against him. There has been no comment from him or Buckingham Palace regarding the new allegation at the time of writing this article.

The "Epstein Client List" featured many prominent names, including Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking, David Copperfield, Michael Jackson, Tom Pritzker, and Bill Clinton, who was mentioned 50 times.

Following the defamation lawsuit, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of s*x trafficking and is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence. Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for pr*stituting young girls, and his death was ruled as a suicide.