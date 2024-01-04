Who is Tom Pritzker’s wife, Margot Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels' chairman allegedly had s*x with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, court docs claim

Trigger warning: This article talks about s*x trafficking, prostitution, and s*xual assault, which may be triggering to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Tom Pritzker, the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels and a member of the politically powerful Pritzker family, was accused of allegedly having s*x with Virginia Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of the convicted s*x trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Daily Mail, this new information was unveiled as the previously sealed documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit were unsealed and unredacted on January 3, 2024, by the Southern District of New York at around 6:30 pm. The lawsuit by Giuffre was against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's lover and consort.

In one of her court depositions, Giuffre stated under oath that she had allegedly "been with Tom once" when asked if they'd ever had s*x. Tom vehemently denied the allegations.

Billionaire hotelier Tom Pritzker and his wife Margot Pritzker are known philanthropists. Margot is a trustee of The Aspen Institute and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She is also the Director of the Pritzker Early Childhood Foundation.

Margot Pritzker is the founder and president of WomenOnCall.org

According to the Huffington Post, Margot Pritzker graduated with a B.A. from Northwestern University and an M.L.A. from the University of Chicago.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she founded WomenOnCall.org in 2005, a website that encouraged "efficient matching of the professional skills of women to nonprofits throughout the U.S."

She is also the co-founder and chairman of Community Food Navigator, which started in 2016 as an "active and collaborative hub for knowledge and resource sharing by and in support of community-led food systems."

As per the Aspen Institute website, Margot was unanimously elected as Chair of the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees on August 13, 2022.

According to the Huffington Post's reports, she is also a trustee of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Governing board of the University of Chicago's Urban Education Initiative, the International Board of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and the Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she is also the Chair of the Zohar Education Project Incorporated, which was established in 1995. Margot and her husband, Tom Pritzker, also oversee The Pritzker Architecture Prize, considered the highest honor in architecture.

On a personal front, Margot and Tom Pritzker live in Chicago. They have three sons and four grandchildren.

The hundreds of pages of documents collected from the 2015 defamation lawsuit revealed several shocking details. One such unsealed document disclosed a 2016 deposition in which Giuffre claimed that Hyatt Hotels chairman, Tom Pritzker, allegedly had s*x with her.

According to The Daily Mail, Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's massive s*x trafficking ring, was asked by attorney Laura Meninger if she ever had s*x with Tom Pritzker, to which Giuffre replied:

“I believe I was with Tom once."

Giuffre never stated that she was forced by Epstein or Maxwell to have s*x with Tom Pritzker. However, at a later point in the deposition, she said that she was sent by Maxwell to have s*x with the "owner of a large hotel chain" at "his cabana townhouse thing" in France, The Daily Mail reported.

In a statement to The Messenger, a spokesperson for Tom Pritzker stated in an email:

“This is the same false and isolated allegation that was published and vehemently denied more than four years ago. Mr. Pritzker continues to vehemently deny it."

Previously known as Jane Does and John Does, the names of several of Epstein's associates have come to light.

Tom Pritzker, who has a net worth of $6.2 billion, is just one of the many names associated with Epstein since the release of the documents. More famous men have joined the ever-growing list of Epstein's cohorts, including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, David Copperfield, Prince Andrew, and Michael Jackson, to name a few.

The 2015 defamation lawsuit concluded in 2017, with Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of prostituting minors in Florida and New York. He died while serving time in prison in August 2019. His death was reportedly ruled as a suicide.

Virginia Giuffre also accused Prince Andrew of allegedly having s*x with her when she was 17 years old and sued him in 2022 for reportedly £10 million. Giuffre and Andrew reached a settlement of around £12 million.