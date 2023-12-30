How long have Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick been married? Relationship timeline explored as comedian files for divorce from husband

Comedian Kathy Griffin has decided to call it quits with her husband, Randy Bick, as she recently filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” The couple has been married for almost 4 years, as they first announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve in 2019, and got married on January 1, 2020. They also signed a prenuptial agreement on December 23, 2019, before their wedding.

CNN reported that the documents presented in the court mention their date of separation as December 22, 2023.

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011, but the duo had broken up for a brief period in November 2018. Just a few months later, in April 2019, they were spotted again, and that is when they confirmed that they were back together. The same year, in December 2019, they announced their engagement.

Kathy Griffin’s wedding dress was reportedly the same dress she wore on her first date with Randy Bick: More about their relationship

Kathy Griffin met her husband, Randy Bick, 12 years back, in 2011, and the couple instantly started dating. After 8 years, they finally decided to tie the knot in 2019. Randy Bick is a marketer executive and has been seen with Kathy Griffin quite a lot of times on red carpets and other events and parties.

During the wedding ceremony, Kathy Griffin was seen wearing a pearly white gown by Diane Von Furstenberg. However, she later tweeted and revealed that it was not the first time that she had worn the white dress, adding that it was the same dress that she wore for their first date together in September 2011.

Furthermore, the couple also announced their wedding together in a video form on social media. As per FabyBlog, in the video shared in 2020, Kathy Griffin was heard saying:

“The full ceremony was just under 14 minutes, but I had to offer you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. adore it We said it would be unusual. We can’t stop laughing because we are in love.”

Furthermore, at the time of their wedding, Griffin announced details about her ceremonies and stated that her wedding was officiated by comedian Lily Tomlin. Moreover, she also announced that the couple had decided not to wear wedding rings, as she told People Magazine:

"Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us likes wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings. Deal with it."

Before tying the knot with Randy, Griffin was married to Matt Moline for 5 years, as the couple parted ways in 2006. She was also romantically involved with Isaiah Mustafa, Levi Johnston and even Steve Wozniak.

As the news about Kathy and Randy’s split shocked the masses, the former couple has not spoken up about the divorce yet.