How long have Toni Braxton and Birdman been together? Former shares selfie with rapper, sparks fan frenzy

Toni Braxton has been trending since the former posted a selfie through Instagram on November 5, 2023. The selfie featured Braxton with rapper Bryan Christopher Williams, also known as Birdman. The two were engaged in 2018 after getting romantically linked in 2016. Reports suggested that they parted ways in 2022..

However, the latest picture shared by Braxton has hinted that things might be going well between her and Birdman and they are still together. The caption of the post stated:

"Sending Sunday kisses. @birdman."

Fans express their shock after Toni Braxton shares a selfie with Birdman

Toni Braxton is well-known for her flawless work as an actress and singer but her personal life has always been in the spotlight. Her relationship with Birdman has been under discussion for some time since the duo never confirmed anything about their separation personally.

Meanwhile, Toni's latest selfie with Birdman has been going viral on different social media platforms. The comments section of the post was flooded with a lineup of reactions where people questioned them about their relationship status and others were happy that they were back together.

Netizens share their reactions to the picture (Image via tonibraxton/Instagram)

Toni Braxton and Birdman got engaged in February 2018 and the former revealed the same in a teaser of the new season of her show, Braxton Family Values. She was flaunting her diamond ring and her family members also seemed to be happy to hear the news.

According to E! News, Braxton's mother Evelyn addressed Birdman in an interview in 2016, saying that Birdman is a "nice man." Shе also said:

"I don't carе what othеrs say about him. Hе is a nicе man. He is full of respect….Ever since I've been knowing that man, he's been phenomenal."

Nicki Swift states that news about the duo's breakup came out when Birdman posted an Instagram Story in January 2019, writing "It's over." Toni also deleted all the pictures with Birdman from her Instagram page at the same time. She shared a new photo where she was spotted in a red ball gown and the caption stated that it is not easy to start a new chapter.

The truth behind Toni Braxton and Birdman's separation explained

Toni Braxton and Birdman's engagement in 2018 sparked significant public discourse. As previously noted, in January 2019, Braxton deleted all photos featuring Birdman from her social media, prompting widespread speculation about a potential separation between the two.

Whilе spеaking to Entеrtainmеnt Tonight in April of thе samе yеar, Braxton addrеssеd thе brеakup rumors and statеd:

"Wе don't know what happеnеd. It just kind of [camе out of nowhеrе]. Somеonе said it and wе wеrе likе, 'OK, wе'll just ridе with it bеcausе it'll givе us somе privacy. So that's good. But we're good."

Braxton also never confirmed anything about her wedding to Braxton and during her appearance in Braxton Family Values, she said:

"You're supposed to set a date and stick to it. But unfortunately in our business, it can be challenging sometimes."

Before Birdman, Toni Braxton was married to Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013. The duo are also the parents of two children, born in 2001 and 2002.