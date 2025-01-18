How many children does Roseanne Barr have? All about her kids as the comedian releases a new pro-Trump song

On Friday, January 17, 2025, American actress and comedian Roseanne Barr released a pro-Trump song called Daddy's Home. Made in collaboration with Tom MacDonald, the song talks about Donald Trump's return to the White House and even disses Eminem.

The Emmy-winning actress and comedian has been married thrice and has five children—Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, Buck, and Brandi. Barr gave birth to her eldest daughter, Brandi, as an 18-year-old in 1971. Although she was placed for adoption, the two reunited in the future.

On February 4, 1974, Roseanne Barr married a motel clerk named Bill Pentland. They had three children—Jessica, Jennifer, and Jake but got divorced on January 16, 1990. Four days later, Barr married fellow comedian Tom Arnold, but they didn't have any children when Barr filed for divorce on April 18, 1994.

Roseanne Barr married her security guard, Ben Thomas, on February 14, 1995, and the two had a son named Buck through in-vitro fertilization. However, the couple separated in 2002. The same year, Barr met Johnny Argent online, and the two currently live together on Barr's macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

Everything to know about Roseanne Barr's children

1994 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Here is everything we know about the lives of Roseanne Barr's five children — Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, Buck, and Brandi.

Brandi Brown

Roseanne Barr gave birth to Brandi Brown when she was 18. In an interview with People (published on October 9, 1989), Barr revealed that she gave Brandi up for adoption only after nine days in Denver. However, the actress claimed that she always knew she would reconnect with her child in the future.

"I gave my baby up to the Jewish Family and Children's Service in Denver," she claimed. "They said they had a couple that had waited seven years for a Jewish baby. But the day they came to take my baby away, I whispered to [Brandi], 'You remember this, I'll see you when you're 18.'"

Barr reconnected with Brandi in 1988, two years before her divorce from Bill Pentland. In the interview with People, she recalled the moment she reconnected with her first-born child. Barr revealed that she had planned to send a note to Brandi in 1992 (the interview was in 1989).

"I had left information allowing her to find me when she turned 21. I had even told my own kids about the adoption a year earlier because I knew she was 17 and might try to find me," Roseanne shared.

She had hired a private detective to track Brandi down. Finally, the two met at a hotel in Los Angeles.

"I turned around and felt this powerful magnet. We looked at each other. Brandi jumped out of her seat. And we started running toward each other. We embraced and wouldn't let go of each other, hugging and crying," she recalled.

Brandi has made a name for herself in the industry, following a career path similar to her mother. According to IMDb, she played a role in an episode of the TV series 3rd Rock from the Sun that aired in 1997. However, most of her work happened behind the camera.

Brandi has worked as a production assistant on several episodes of shows like The Jackie Thomas Show and Dark Faith and her mother's show, Roseanne. She also has a field producer credit for The Dr. Oz Show and Katie.

Jessica Pentland

Jessica Pentland was born to Roseanne Barr and Bill Pentland in 1975. Like her elder sister, Jessica has established herself across multiple facets in Hollywood.

As per IMDb, she has worked as a writer for an episode of the 2017 creative Childhood Thoughts and an episode of Roseanne in 1997. As a producer, she has contributed to creatives like Black Girls Heart Charlie and The Real Roseanne Show.

Jennifer Pentland

In 1976, Bill and Roseanne welcomed Jennifer Pentland a year after Jessica's birth. Jennifer has worked as a writer and producer for several creatives in Hollywood, like Childhood Thoughts and Roseanne. In 1998, she worked as a researcher on her mother's eponymous talk show called The Roseanne Show.

In January 2022, Jennifer wrote a book called This Will Be Funny Later: A Memoir. In the memoir, she talked about her experiences growing up in Denver with a famous mother. At present, she is the mother of five children and spends her time in Hawaii with her family.

Jake Pentland

Jake Pentland is Roseanne Barr's eldest son and was born in 1978. According to his IMDb page, he is a writer, producer, director, and many more. He has shared credits in works like Rockin' with Roseanne, Roseanne Barr: Blonde and Bitchin', Roseanne's Nuts, and the like.

Jake is also a father and welcomed a baby daughter in April 2021, as per Roseanne's Instagram post.

Buck Thomas

Buck Thomas is Roseanne Barr's youngest son and was born in 1995. Although he has yet to make his acting debut and prefers to stay out of the spotlight, his mother has posted about Buck many times on her social media pages.

For instance, in May 2018, Barr celebrated her youngest son's high school graduation by sharing his photo on Instagram.

"My son graduated today!" she raved in the caption.

At present, Roseanne Barr has ten grandkids from her five children.

