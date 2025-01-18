"This is mockery of black culture": Netizens call out Roseanne Barr for rapping while wearing box braids in pro-Trump rap song

Roseanne Barr starred in the music video Daddy’s Home with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald. The song celebrates Donald Trump's second term at the White House and includes the singing duo wearing box braids, which has since drawn backlash online.

The controversial comedian appeared alongside Tom MacDonald, alongside a parade of cars that boasted Trump flags. The lyrics of the track alluded to the Republican’s presidential win. Lyrics included:

“We won, you mad, it’s done, too bad, boo-hoo, so sad, now your daddy’s home.”

Along with giving the camera the middle finger and seemingly twerking in the song while wearing dark shades and heavy gold chains, Roseanne Barr crooned:

“They tried to cancel me and say that I’m a racist/ Got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jab/ Try and take away my rights to go and say this/ Well listen up ‘cause this granny’s going bad”

The song also included Barr name-dropping rapper Eminem. Barr crooned, “Screw Eminem, b**ch, I’m Roseanne.”

Several internet users were particularly displeased with Roseanne Barr wearing box braids. Many opined that she was culturally appropriating the Black community. Reactions to the same read:

Netizens react to the comedian sporting box braids

This is not the first time Roseanne Barr found herself garnering backlash online. Back in 2018, her ABC show Roseanne was canceled after she posted racist tweets against former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Some comments online read:

Some comments online read:

Meanwhile, Tom MacDonald is best known for his “anti-woke” rap songs. Some of his songs include Snowflakes, Brainwashed, and You Missed, a song that is about Trump’s attempted assassination. Some other reactions to Roseanne Barr’s hairdo read:

Some other reactions to Roseanne Barr's hairdo read:

“Trump wraps his arms around us”: Roseanne Barr extensively praised Donald Trump back in November on the Real America’s Voice

Roseanne Barr has been open about her political opinions, which include her ardent support for Donald Trump, for years. Back in 2023, the comedian went as far as describing him as a “mother bear” and as somebody who “wraps his arms around us.” While sharing how Trump helped her calm her nerves while meeting him, the comedienne said on the Real America’s Voice network:

“I lost control of myself. He so gently rearranged my arms. We all love you [Donald Trump] and pray for you, we know that you are the only one with balls.”

She went on to say:

“A dad bear, they’ll go out and kill all the others. That’s one thing and it’s cool. But Trump wraps his arms around us.”

Back in 2018, Barr also appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to defend her support for Trump. She said while discussing the 2016 presidential election:

“I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils. This is America, it’s a free country, and you know, when you weigh it all together, you know. I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top.”

Before the Roseanne show’s cancellation, Trump confirmed in a speech in Ohio in 2018 that he had congratulated the star for her show’s revival.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters await his inauguration ceremony that is taking place on January 20.

