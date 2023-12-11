How many Golden Globe nominations did Succession get? Top TV show nominees explored

In the flashy world of TV excellence, HBO's Succession is a shining example of greatness, scoring nine impressive nods for the 2024 Golden Globes. This solidifies the show's legacy and makes it the most nominated program for its last season, breaking records and making a big impact on the Golden Globes TV scene.

Succession's impact on the TV industry is reinforced by its nominations, proving it is a total game-changer. With the 81st Golden Globe Awards just around the corner, fans can't wait for the epic finale on January 7, 2024, when the best of the best will be celebrated and honored.

The awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel guarantees a memorable night full of glitz and partying.

Succession scores high at Golden Globe nominations

This year's Golden Globe nominations are out, and HBO's Succession is acing it with a whopping nine nods. FX's The Bear and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building aren't far behind, snagging five nominations each.

Here is a list of the top three TV shows and the number of nominations they each secured this time:

Show Nominations Succession (HBO) 9 The Bear (FX) 5 Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) 5

In its last season, Succession scored nine nominations, especially in the category of Best Drama Series. Actors Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin were also recognized for their awesome performances.

Top TV show nominees at the Golden Globes this year?

The 2024 Golden Globes TV nominations have a bunch of awesome shows from different genres.

Succession : HBO's top show, wrapping up its last season, sweeps the awards with a whopping nine nominations. It delves into the complex dynamics of a media tycoon's family, making a big impact on TV.

: HBO's top show, wrapping up its last season, sweeps the awards with a whopping nine nominations. It delves into the complex dynamics of a media tycoon's family, making a big impact on TV. The Bear : FX's awesome series is killing it with five nominations for top TV shows. The storyline is interesting, and the performances are outstanding.

: FX's awesome series is killing it with five nominations for top TV shows. The storyline is interesting, and the performances are outstanding. Only Murders in the Building : Hulu's popular show gets five nominations, confirming that it is a standout series. The funny mystery with a great cast keeps viewers hooked with its mix of humor and suspense.

: Hulu's popular show gets five nominations, confirming that it is a standout series. The funny mystery with a great cast keeps viewers hooked with its mix of humor and suspense. Other Notable Nominees: The competition is still intense, with some amazing TV shows in the running, like the acclaimed Better Call Saul, the fancy drama The Crown, the epic House of the Dragon, the gripping Ozark, and the mind-bending Severance.

Shows like (L) Better Call Saul and (R) The Crown are in the running (Image via IMDb)

With the intense family drama in Succession and the mysterious charm of Only Murders in the Building, each nominee brings their special vibe to the TV scene. And let us not forget about other amazing shows like Better Call Saul and The Crown.

Who will host the Golden Globes 2024?

(L) Chris Rock and (R) Ali Wong are two of the names being considered (Image via IMDb)

Even though they initially thought about having Chris Rock as the host, his decision not to do it has got people wondering who will do it instead. According to Outlook, there is a lot of talk in the industry about who might be a good fit, like Ali Wong.

They've added some new categories, like stand-up comedy and cinematic achievements. Plus, there have been some big changes in ownership, a bigger voting group, and now they're even switching to CBS as the new broadcast home. So viewers from all over the world can tune in and enjoy the show!

Watch the live show on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.