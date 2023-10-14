“Slapped a black man on national television": Stephen A. Smith goes after Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock who is 50 pounds lighter

Veteran sports journalist Stephen A. Smith reiterated his condemnation of Hollywood superstar Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on national television at the 94th Academy Awards last year. He highlighted how the act was unwarranted and akin to downright bullying.

The host of ESPN’s First Take shared this in a recent episode of his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show". He said:

“Will Smith, you slapped a black man on national television. A man 50 or 60 pounds lighter than you. I don't believe you would have done that to 50 Cent. I don't believe you would have done that to Michael J. White. I don't believe you would have done that to Snoop Dogg. I don't believe you would have done that to Dwyane ‘Rock’ Johnson and I don't believe you would have done that to anyone white."

He added:

“I don’t believe it. You did it to him (Rock). And let’s analyze for a second the damage that Will Smith did to himself and to his name. How about the fact that Will Packer was the first black man to produce the Oscars, the Academy Awards, and despite the tremendous job that he did, you stole that moment from him…”

Check out the episode below, beginning at the 6:09 mark:

Will Smith left the Oscars audience in shock when he went on stage and slapped host Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada’s shaved head. Prior to the slapping incident, he was heard yelling at the comedian to leave his wife's name "out of his f*cking mouth."

Will Smith’s action drew mixed reactions afterward, with many disappointed over what he had done. He has since been meted a 10-year ban from attending the Academy Awards.

Stephen A. Smith high on Damian Lillard's deal to Milwaukee

Stephen A. Smith (L) expects great things from Damian Lillard (R) playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stephen A. Smith expects great things for the Milwaukee Bucks after they got the services of seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. This, even if they had to let go of an important piece in Jrue Holiday.

On his show, the popular commentator underscored how it was a sound business decision by the Bucks to get their hands on Lillard, whose steadiness down the clutch and fierce competitiveness should be a boon to the team.

He said:

“If it not for Steph Curry, there isn’t a point guard in this nation that we would be talking about that we want more than Damian Lillard. And now you got him to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I respect the hell out of Jrue Holiday. He ain’t no damn Damian Lillard. Grayson Allen, liked him as a young player, feisty as hell. Good riddance, you ain’t Damian Lillard."

Lillard landed in Milwaukee in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks got 33-year-old Lillard, who is set to form a formidable tandem with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks make another run for an NBA title.