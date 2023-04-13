How many kids does Clay Walker have? All about his family as singer's set to welcome another child with wife, Jessica

Clay Walker and his wife Jessica Craig are all set to welcome another child. Clay is a father of seven children, including two daughters with his former wife Lori Jayne Lampson and a daughter and four sons with Jessica.

Walker and Craig revealed the news on April 11 and wrote in a press release:

"We are beyond excited about having a little girl! Her brothers and sisters are awaiting her arrival. God is great!"

The news comes two years after Clay and Jessica became the parents of a son, Christiaan. In an interview with People, he said that his children were expecting a sister but a boy was born instead.

Clay said that the impact of having a baby boy was visible on everyone's faces and a few others shed tears. He added:

"It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."

Clay Walker and Jessica Craig tied the knot in 2007

Clay Walker and Jessica Craig married in 2007 (Image via Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Clay Walker and Jessica Craig exchanged vows in a private ceremony on September 28. 2007 at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. The wedding was performed by Tracy Lawrence and Clay's band members Landon Taylor and Ken Smith were the groomsmen.

In an interview with CMT, Walker described his marriage as one of the happiest days of his life and added:

"I am married to a beautiful girl, my daughters are with me and I am with friends. What more could a guy ask for?"

The couple welcomed their first son, William Clayton, in August 2008 and their daughter Mary Elizabeth in December 2009. They became the parents of two more sons, Elijah Craig and Ezra Stephen, in November 2017 and welcomed their fifth child, Christiaan Michael, in January 2021.

Before Jessica, Clay was married to Lori Jayne Lampson. The pair welcomed their first daughter, MaClary DaLayne, in January 1996, followed by another daughter, Skylor ClayAnne, in May 1999. Clay and Lori separated in 2006.

Clay Walker is currently busy with his Country Side Tour

Clay Walker's Country Side Tour began on February 1, 2023, at Ruth Ecker Hall in Clearwater, Florida. It is scheduled to end on October 7 in Ennis, Texas. He also celebrated 30 years of his career in the music industry.

The 53-year-old made his debut with his self-titled album in 1993, which was followed by ten more albums and 36 singles. Most of his albums and singles have reached the top of the Billboard charts.

