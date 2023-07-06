The Amtrak train derailment continues to be in the spotlight, as 16 people were injured in the tragic accident that took place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The train derailed after it collided with a truck in south California. While no casualties have been reported as of this writing, the truck driver, who suffered a head injury, is said to be in critical condition, as per BBC.

Apart from the truck driver, the other 15 individuals sustained minor injuries, and all of them were immediately taken to the hospital. As three of the cars derailed, the Ventura County Fire Department Captain, Brian McGrath, was quick to act and arrived at the derailment site to help the passengers and the crew.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle when it collided with the truck at around 11:15 pm. Authorities have reported that there were almost 200 people on the train, out of which 186 were passengers and 13 were crew members.

While the cars of the Amtrak Coast Star Light train were swept off the tracks, no major destruction was reported. However, the accident has left netizens concerned and they took to social media to express their views on the matter.

"This stuff is happening too much lately" - Social media users react to the Amtrak train derailment

As the news of the Amtrak train derailment spread on social media, netizens took to various platforms to express their concerns. While the fire crew was able to douse the smoke from under one car of the train, authorities claimed that the impact of the accident could have been a lot more.

On the other hand, there were also a handful of people who poked fun at the political parties and blamed them for these dangerous accidents. As @TheInsiderPaper shared some visuals from the scene on social media, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users alarmed as train derails in south California leaving 16 injured. (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, netizens also actively commented on KTLA 5’s YouTube video as the media house shared the news on YouTube:

Social media users alarmed as train derails in south California leaving 16 injured. (Image via YouTube)

Furthermore, after the Amtrak train derailment accident, the company spoke up about the accident and claimed that the passengers and the company were lucky that the cars stood on their wheels. Otherwise, the number of people injured would have been much more.

At the moment, the hospital is yet to address the condition of the driver and those who have been left injured due to the Amtrak train derailment accident.

