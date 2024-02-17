How many siblings does Snoop Dogg have? Rapper pays tribute to brother Bing Worthington, who passed away at 44

On Friday, February 16, 2024, rapper Snoop Dogg took to social media to reveal that his brother, Bing Worthington, has died at the age of 44. Worthington was a music executive who collaborated with his sibling on multiple titles and co-wrote the song Be Thankful, released in 2000.

As per NBC News, Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said by email,

"The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report."

Snoop Dogg posted several photos and reels on Instagram featuring his brother. The most recent post is touchingly captioned:

"Until we meet again."

Snoop has two half-siblings, with the younger brother, Bing Worthington, passing away on Friday. The rapper, 52, has another half-brother, Jerry Wesley Carter, from his mother's side who is older.

While the others are somehow connected to the music industry, Jerry reportedly works in the steel industry. The three brothers used to live with their late mother, Beverly Tate before she passed away back in 2021.

Who is Bing Worthington?

Snoop Dogg's younger half-brother from his mother's side, Bing, was a music executive who collaborated with the rapper on songs, also acting as his tour on several occasions.

Worthington also co-founded Dogg Records with Snoop, a Canada-based record label, where he was named as the executive producer for the label. Additionally, he briefly made music as a member of the hip-hop group Lifestyle.

Speaking with Vice in a 2016 interview, Bing had said,

"When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together. My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like 'why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person.”

Tributes pour in as Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington passes away

Snoop was deeply affected by the passing of Worthington and paid respect to him in a multitude of posts on Instagram. The rapper posted a picture of his younger brother with their late mother, captioning it "bac wit momma."

He also shared a post made by his wife, Shante Broadus, who commemorated Worthington's death by posting a picture of them together with the words "Bada Bing, Always Happy, Always Smiling" in the caption.

Among the many posts shared by Snoop Dogg and his family, no further news about Bing Worthington's passing has been mentioned. The tributes exclude the date and manner of his death. But that hasn't stopped fans from extending their support to the rapper in these troubled times, especially considering his daughter Cori recently had a severe stroke.

Condolence messages have poured in from fellow musicians and fans on social media. Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson reached out in the comments, asking him to stay strong and sending prayers to his family members.

Tyrese comments on the tragedy (Image via Instagram)

Bing's latest post on the platform dates back to September 22, where he can be seen posing with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

