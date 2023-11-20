As Damar Hamlin can attest, near-death experiences often change the sufferer's outlook on life. Since he collapsed on Jan. 2 of this year, the Bills safety has lived like no other with appearances, interviews, and standing ovations across the continent.

GQ was the latest to get their hands on the safety and during the interview, Hamlin opened up about his newfound "focus." Here's how he put it:

“I ain’t bullsh***ing. I ain’t wasting no more time. I ain’t got time to waste. My mission is clear. I ain’t got no time to waste, to be just bullsh***ing and carrying on. I see this world, I see life, through a different lens. I’m different. I’m focused.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why was Damar Hamlin inactive vs Jets in Week 11?

Damar Hamlin at Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

The safety has been inactive for most of the season, leaving many scratching their heads. When he has played, it has been in limited spurts. This year, he's played in two games in 11 weeks. Before the medical emergency in 2022, he played in 15 games and started 13 of them.

The current starters are Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, with Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis backing them up. Hamlin is listed as a third-string safety. While the comeback has been impressive, it appears to have peaked so far. Hamlin has been medically cleared to play and has done so, but he doesn't appear to be ahead of Rapp or Lewis.

Micah Hyde played in just two games last season but has featured in every game this year. It appears that Hamlin seeded his job to Hyde, but it doesn't explain why he's now listed behind two backups.

Damar Hamlin was used at the end of last week's Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and the Bills on the final game-losing drive, so that might have something to do with it.

Exploring Damar Hamlin's net worth in 2023

Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Per Marca, Hamlin's net worth hovers around $2 million. The safety's GoFundMe generated $9 million, but that went towards his toy drive.

The explosion of donations was the result of fans around the country supporting Hamlin through his cardiac event. His current contract is valued at up to $3.6 million and runs through the 2024 season.