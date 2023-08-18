How many songs has Mitch Rossell released? Country singer makes it to AGT season 18 Live Shows

American country singer Mitch Rossell recently qualified to the live rounds of NBC’s America’s Got Talent(AGT) Season 18.

Rossell was initially part of the June 6th episode which saw the East Tennessee singer qualify for the Qualifiers. Rossell’s original song at the audition quickly touched a nerve with viewers. He later revealed that he had written the lyrics as an emotional tribute to his late father. The song, “Son,” has also been released as a single.

All of the judges including Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum were unanimous in their decision to select Mitch Rossell. After a string of impressive performances on AGT 18, Rossell recently announced on Instagram that he has qualified for the live rounds of the show. Here, we look at Rossell’s impressive career and the original songs that he has released thus far.

Mitch Ross qualifies for AGT Live Rounds

According to Spotify, Rossell’s first song came out back in 2011, and was called "Prayin' it Don't Rain.” The singer has since released a plethora of original country songs, with his Spotify list consisting of a total of 30 originals. He has received huge success on the platform and has over 409k active monthly listeners. The entire list of his songs can be seen below:

"Then Again" (2020)

"Ran into You" (2021)

"All I Need to See" (2019)

"Son" (2022)

"A Soldier's Memoir" (2013)

"The Storm (Taylor's Song)" (2021)

"American Dream" (2020)

"Any Girl" (2016)

"Seemed Like a Good Idea" (2020)

"God, Girls, and Football" (2014)

"Me Being Me" (2021)

"Ask Me How I Know" (2019)

"Sent from Heaven" (2016)

"Seeing Her" (2022)

"Mine Was a Backroad" (2016)

"When Things Ain't Goin Right" (2021)

"Prayin' it Don't Rain" (2011)

"Why I Drink" (2016)

"Hard Work Sucks" (2022)

"The Rain" (2016)

"Slow as I Could" (2019)

"Can't Wait" (2023)

"Perfect" (2019)

"God's Country" (2019)

"Run" (2019)

"All About Me" (2016)

"2 Weeks" (2019)

"Highlight Reel" (2021)

"Not Enough" (2016)

"Whoever Thought of Whiskey"

Mitch performed an acoustic version of “Son” during his audition. He described the song as his most personal creation and also talked about his father’s unfortunate passing. Rossell claimed that the recent birth of his son had in part healed him from his trauma. The rendition as well as his comments had part of the audience, including the judges in tears.

The unanimous decision to select him has now led to Rossell being selected for the live rounds of AGT 18. Apart from his musical prowess and voice, Rossell is also a talented lyricist and has written dozens of originals. He is already a bit of a star and has more than 85k followers on Instagram. That is in addition to the 400k-odd listeners that the singer has on Spotify.

Rossell can be expected to further his rise via AGT 18. He has already done so in part, even though the live rounds may prove a challenge. At the same time, Mitch Rossell has a lot of experience performing live and regularly hosts concerts for his fans. He can be expected to be a hugely strong competitor at the upcoming AGT 18.