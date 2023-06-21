"How many times should I cry": Fans get emotional as EXO releases video of Kai getting the military haircut

News of EXO's Kai's abrupt military enlistment on May 11 caused quite a stir upon its announcement about a month back. So, it came as a welcome surprise when EXO's official YouTube channel released a video on Tuesday, June 20, taking fans through the process of the beloved idol's preparation to join the mandatory military service.

The video currently has over 180K views on YouTube and is taking turns in the form of short clips across various social media platforms. Amidst the release of the video and the surge of emotions flooding EXO-Ls globally, some tweets are worth mentioning:

Fans react emotionally to EXO' Kai's behind-the-scenes video of preparing for the military enlistment

The news of EXO' Kai's enlistment was sudden past month, owing to a change in the law regarding military enlistment. Needless to say, it anguished fans upon its declaration by Kai's label, SM Entertainment, which stated further that after his basic training, the Rover singer will begin working as a social worker.

The reason behind fans' devastation was the shattering of the possibility of EXO's comeback as a complete group. As Kai proceeded with his Rover promotions in March 2022, EXO-Ls had believed a reunion was written in the stars until the Mmmh singer's enlistment news came crashing.

The recent YouTube vlog showing the idol getting ready to begin his service was enough to sadden the fans further but not without soothing their hearts a little.

It showed the idol in an ambush of applause after a performance of his latest mega-hit, Rover. The EXO member was seen getting caught up in emotions of his own, asking, "I didn't cry, right?" upon wrapping up the act.

The next few minutes were surely painful for any EXO-L to watch as Kai got his head shaved in the signature military buzz cut as he wondered why he felt "bittersweet."

Further into the video, member Suho made an appearance, after which Kai and the others present took turns chopping off his pink-and-black hair. Meanwhile, the Peaches singer acted all goofy pointing out how he resembled "eggs" and a "chestnut."

Fans took to social media to partake in this moment of joy and of missing the idol, with one fan even writing "...give my baby back" and another demanding, "what do you gain."

While the Bomba singer is currently enlisted as an active soldier, other EXO members -- D.O., Xiumin, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun -- are now officially dispatched from service. Hence, the only member yet left to enlist is Sehun.

Recently, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen were engaged in a legal battle with their agency, SM Entertainment, which got reportedly resolved recently. This particular news, ahead of the group's return to K-pop on July 10, 2023, is another reason why EXO-Ls are over the moon.

The upcoming album, EXIST, will be the group's seventh studio album, which will be the first to be promoted as a seven-member group, owing to Kai's military engagement. Meanwhile, the album's teaser has been dropped, revealing it will contain nine tracks.

It is known that the members have always been a tight-knit pack since their debut back in 2012, so it only hurts fans to realize, a probable reunion of EXO as a complete group would entail waiting at least till 2025. Under such circumstances of separation, fans can only wish that their idols stay safe during their service periods and make a comeback with a bang upon discharge from their duties.

