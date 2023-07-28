"How do you mess up that many times":  Fans criticize Samsung's New Site, SamMobile, for mistaking Stray Kids' Lee Know as BTS' SUGA

On July 26, 2023, several K-pop idols, including BTS' SUGA, TWICE's Jeonghyeon, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and Stray Kids, attended Samsung's annual 2023 Galaxy UNPACKED show, as the brand's ambassadors. The event was all about Samsung's new gadget and device releases, in Seoul, Korea.

Given the A-list celebrities attending the show, the brand's biggest and most popular fan site, SamMobile, posted about the people who attended the event.

When the page tweeted about Stray Kids' Lee Know, fans stormed in to support the post. However, they soon realized, on viewing the post's editing history, that SamMobile mistook Lee Know for BTS' SUGA when the tweet was first put out.

sanne ★⁵ @SEOLARLlX @SamMobiles bruh how do you mess up that many times with just one tweet

"They look nothing like each other": Fans notice Samsung's New Site mistakenly addressing Stray Kids' Lee Know as BTS' SUGA

SamMobile has showcased itself as the leading and the biggest source of the latest information related to the Korean-based mobile brand, Samsung. According to its descriptions, this is what it labels itself as:

"Leading source for the latest Samsung news, firmware, product reviews, tutorials, tips, and more."

Naturally, Samsung's first annual event, 2023 Galaxy UNPACKED, held in their home country with the attendance of several remarkable figures like Stray Kids, BTS' SUGA, and TWICE's Jeongyeon, was an essential event for the news site to cover.

Many Samsung fans and other K-pop fans trust SamMobile as their best source and awaited news regarding the monumental event that was taking place.

As the news site made its post about Stray Kids' Lee Know entering the venue, fans stormed in to engage with the post to showcase their support. However, it wasn't long before fans noticed that the post has been edited not once but five times, with Stray Kids' Lee Know misidentified several times.

As a part of Twitter's latest update, an added feature of users being able to edit their tweets was introduced. However, it also came with a catch that a tweet can't be edited over five times, it has to be done within the first 30 minutes, and others can see one's editing history. This is what exposed SamMobile's mistake of referring to Stray Kids' Lee Know as BTS' SUGA.

While the post initially addressed him as SUGA, it then changed to just BTS with three purple hearts. Soon the news site realized it wasn't a BTS member and changed the tweet to Lee Min-ho, Lee Know's real name, with added hashtags relating to the idol.

Then SamMobile understood that the idol goes by his stage name, Lee Know, and changed it one last time before it used up all its chances to edit the tweet.

Brie ∞⁸ @lnsporangporang started off with BTS Suga to Lee Min-Ho to lee know twitter.com/sammobiles/sta… The amount of times they edited itstarted off with BTS Suga to Lee Min-Ho to lee know

Mozuzu 🔩 @Mozuzu11 " to "lee know." Is what gets me No because it's both the fact that they called him BTS/suga first, but then also the switch up from "SUGA" to "lee know." Is what gets me pic.twitter.com/3R4ldb4XUA " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3R4ldb4XUA

yuri⁷ @minchieluv just delete the tweet and redo it omg suga, lee min-ho, lee knowjust delete the tweet and redo it omg twitter.com/sammobiles/sta…

ً @getou____ lmao they instantly edited that part from suga to lee know i'm crying twitter.com/SamMobiles/sta…

~muzie~ @muzieryn i mean, i know we joke that they're both Cats of their group, but Suga of BTS and Lee Know of Stray Kids look nothing like each other lmao twitter.com/love3stay/stat…

🔜txtpalooza @agustdznutz @SamMobiles Bud you should have just deleted it

★★★★★5-STAR |#1 SEOLAR ∞⁸ @BINCYCLOPEDIA @SamMobiles @Stray_Kids i dare to say editing history is the best twt update to date

Fans were still disappointed since there was no mention or hashtags that refer to the idol as a member of Stray Kids. While many agreed that it was unprofessional of them, they also expressed that the tweet could have simply been deleted and redone with better research at hand.

Given that Samsung is a Korean brand, netizens were confused and puzzled as to how the biggest and most-trusted source of Samsung failed to recognize the difference between the K-pop idols.

Especially given that they're the ambassadors of the brand and look nothing alike, fans were strong in their criticism of SamMobile.