How old is Andrea Evans' daughter? All about her husband and family as 'One Life to Live' star dies aged 66 

Popular daytime show celebrity Andrea Evans, 66, reportedly succumbed to breast cancer on July 9, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Steven G. Rodriguez, and their dear daughter Kylie, 19.

Evans rose to fame with the role of Tina Lord on the ABC show One Life to Live. She went on to play many other distinguished characters in the 80s and 90s. Andrea's other works include acting on The Young and the Restless as Patty Williams and on The Bold and The Beautiful where she played the role of a strong mother named Tawny Moore.

The enduring connection between Andrea Evans and her daughter, Kylie Lyn Rodriguez

On January 10, 1998, Andrea Evans tied the knot with her second husband Steven G. Rodriguez. The actress was previously married to her One Life to Live co-star Wayne Messey from 1981 to 1983. He played Tina's love interest, Johnny Drummond, in the show.

Andrea and her husband Steven adopted Kylie Lyn Rodriguez in 2004. There is not much information available about why the couple took the route to adoption, but they have loved and cherished their daughter all her life.

Andrea Evans and husband, Stephen, holding their Kylie. (image via Michael Caulfield/Getty Images)

Kylie and Andrea especially had a strong bond with each other. They got matching tattoos on Lyn's 18th birthday, commemorating the special occasion.

After Kylie's beloved mother passed, she expressed her heartfelt feelings and trepidations in a statement which read,

"At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend..."

She went on to say,

"Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her … We held hands until the very end."

Reaction of Andrea Evans' family and friends to the news of her demise

As the proverbial curtains closed and Andrea Evans' passing made headlines, many family members conveyed their peace.

Young and aged pictures of Andrea Evans (Images via Getty Images)

The Young and the Restless actress' lawyer-husband released a statement to various news outlets saying that his wife was a remarkable individual who was cherished by all who knew her. He also added that,

"She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched."

Evans' former manager Don Carroll was among the first people, outside of the daytime star's family, who talked to the press about her death. Carroll broke the news to various media channels expressing condolences and reminiscing about Andrea's life. He stated,

"People often think she must be very like the characters she played on television."

Don disagreed, saying that the actress spent her greatest days with no make-up on, having fun with her daughter Kylie at Disneyland.

Evans' colleague and friend from OLTL, Malissa Archer took to Facebook and said that it was "heartbreaking news."

One Life to Live's former executive producer, Frank Valentini, paid homage to Evans on Twitter.

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL. She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family. I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL. She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family. https://t.co/Y6EbGc3t38

Andrea's last acting performance was in the series The Bay on Prime Video. She made continued appearances on the show from 2017 to 2020.

Evans was also a philanthropist, working with charities like the City of Hope and animal rescue organizations.

