Aubrey O’Day, 38, is all set to welcome her first child. She was recently spotted at the SPiN Awards gala in Los Angeles where she was cradling her belly. Aubrey wore a white gown and heels along with a diamond necklace to the awards ceremony, and shared a post on her Instagram story on Thursday, where she wrote:

“Please go support this wonder organization. Being able to be supported as a child when I was pursuing my dreams in the arts was beyond important to me.”

The baby’s father’s identity remains unknown but O’Day has confirmed that she is romantically linked to someone. In an interview with The Sun, she stated that she has been in a relationship following her trip to Bali.

She added that after her separation from Pauly D, she had not been in a relationship with anyone and that her current partner is someone she has felt comfortable being vulnerable with.

O’Day’s representatives have not commented on anything about her pregnancy so far.

Aubrey O’Day is well-known for her television appearances and as a member of Danity Kane

Aubrey O'Day has been featured in various TV shows (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Aubrey O’Day is mostly known for being a member of the girl group Danity Kane alongside Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. The group, which has been inactive since 2020, has released three albums and eight singles so far.

Danity Kane released their self-titled debut album in August 2006 and despite receiving mixed reactions, the album grabbed the top position on the US Billboard 200.

The group released their second album, Welcome to the Dollhouse, in March 2008 and it reached the first spot on the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Their third album, DK3, was released in October 2014 and it received a better response than the first two albums. It was trending on the US Billboard 200, US Independent Albums, and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

O'Day released an EP, titled Between Two Evils, in August 2013 and the album reached the top of the U.S. Billboard 200, U.S. Billboard Heatseekers, and U.S. Billboard Independent Albums. She has also released a few singles like Automatic, Wrecking Ball, Body Love High, Emface Nation Theme, and Couple Goals.

O’Day has also appeared on various shows like Making the Band, The Aubrey O’Day Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dance Moms, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, and more.

Aubrey O’Day opens up about her relationship with Pauly D

O’Day and Pauly D dated for a year after meeting on the E! reality television series, Famously Single, in 2016. There were rumors that her song Couple Goals was targeted at Pauly after the words ’Inspire' and 'Pauly D' were heard in one line.

While speaking to Page Six, she said that Couple Goals had nothing to do with Pauly. She clarified that she did not produce the song until her relationship entirely ended with Pauly D.

Poll : 0 votes