How old is Beverly Johnson? Grandmother and supermodel stunned at NYFW with her runway comeback

Beverly Johnson rocked New York Fashion Week with her runway comeback. She strutted the runways donning outfits designed by two designers, Sergio Hudson and Bibhu Mohapatra. On Tuesday, Beverly was the last model to walk in the Mohapatra show. Her flawless presentation and beautiful smile left everyone in awe.

Johnson wore a white flowing gown, which was sleeveless on one side and accented with a black flowered lace sleeve on the other.

Beverly shared her experience with The Associated Press after the Mohapatra show, and said:

“After I took that walking lesson, I was fine. It’s a wonderful, beautiful experience.”

Talking about the diversity of models in the show, she said:

“All of the models (in the Mohapatra show) were models of color in honor of Black History Month, and — you’re going to make me cry right now. In 2024, it’ll be my 50th anniversary of that historic cover of being the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. So it means a lot to me, this show.”

She continued:

"And Sergio Hudson’s show — the Black designer who is just making leaps and bounds in the fashion industry. It’s just wonderful to see this. I didn’t have this when I was coming up in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.”

Beverly Johnson, the first African-American woman to grace the cover of American Vogue

Although it's hard to believe, Beverly is a 69 year-old supermodel and a grandmother.

Born in 1952, in Buffalo, New York, Beverly Johnson is an American model, actress, singer, and businesswoman. In August 1974, she became the first African-American model to feature on the cover of American Vogue.

Then in 1975, Johnson became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Elle French edition.

Johnson has also had a fairly successful run as an actor. She played a prominent role in the reality series Beverly's Full House, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

The prospering model was named one of the most influential people in fashion for the 20th century by The New York Times in 2008.

During her active years, she played roles in various movies and built a strong acting career. She has featured in multiple movies including Ashanti (1979), The Meteor Man (1993), Def Jam's How to Be a Player (1997), and Crossroads (2002).

Alongside that, she has also made guest appearances in 7 television series, including Martin (TV series), Law & Order, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Parent 'Hood, and the Super Bowl episode of 3rd Rock from the Sun (1998).

Apart from being a model, Johnson also wrote books including Beverly Johnson's Guide to a Life of Health and Beauty, and True Beauty: Secrets of Radiant Beauty for Women of Every Age and Color.

