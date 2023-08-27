How old was Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore? Iconic character cameo explored as TV host dies aged 99

American actor Bob Barker died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, August 26, at the age of 99, the news of which was shared by his long-time publicist, Roger Neal. The television personality was best known for hosting the massively successful game show The Price Is Right. Addressing the tragic incident, Neal said to CBS news:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us”.

Expand Tweet

Although he is best remembered for being the host of the iconic show, sports fans will also remember him for his appearance in the 1996 hit comedy Happy Gilmore.

Barker was born on December 12, 1923, while Happy Gilmore was released in February 1996. So, taking into consideration when Bob Barker appeared in the movie, he must have been around 72 or 73 years old.

Bob Barker was accidentally cast in Happy Gilmore

Barker was cast with Sandler in Happy Gilmore (Image via Getty Images)

Before he started working in The Price Is Right in 1972, his broadcasting career also included The Bob Barker program and Truth or Consequences. As mentioned earlier, the actor was also famous for his cameo in Happy Gilmore, where he co-starred alongside Adam Sandler.

The 1996 sports comedy film, Happy Gilmore, has many classic scenes. However, among them, one of the iconic segment was when Bob Barker appeared as himself not to only play golf with Adam Sandler's character but also physically fight with him.

In March 2023, Sandler said in an interview with Collider that the part was originally created for Ed McMahon, another long time TV host. While casting McMahon didn't go as planned, the crew jokingly suggested if Barker would do it instead. They then brought him in even though they didn't expect him to join. However, to their surprise, Barker enthusiastically played his part.

Sandler further went on to say that the major reason Barker joined the cast was to be able to engage in a fistfight. He stated:

"We… and Bob knows this. We initially wrote it for Ed McMahon. Ed McMahon said he was busy and we, we were, we were like, imagine if Bob Barker did it, he'll never do it. Next thing you know, Bob Barker, whose neighbor was Chuck Norris at the time and Chuck and Bob used to spar, was like, ‘Yeah, if I get to fight, if I get to throw punches, I'm doing it”.

Expand Tweet

Even though Barker played himself in the film, he created a highly competitive version of himself. He was in the movie to win the match when partnered with Sandler's hockey player-turned-pro golfer in the Pepsi Pro-Am event. At one point in the film, after an altercation resulting from the duo's pairing in the golf tournament, he even knocked down Adam Sandler.

Barker appeared to be losing the fight at first, to which Sandler mocked him. However, he quickly handled himself and knocked the latter out. In the memorable scene that culminated in an out-of-control fight at the tournament, Barker shared his opinion on Sandler's character, saying:

“I can’t believe you’re a professional golfer. I think you should be working at the snack bar.”

Barker and Sandler's fight won Best Fight at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards and the on-screen enemies eventually forged an adorable friendship in real life. Interestingly, they even reunited in 2015 to reprise their classic duel on Comedy Central's Night of Too Many Stars.