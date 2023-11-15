How old was Brandi Mallory? Extreme Weight Loss star dies aged 40 

Popular makeup artist and Extreme Weight Loss star, Brandi Mallory has tragically passed away at the age of 40. While the cause of death is not known, the family revealed that Brandi took her last breath on November 9, 2023, in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Her memorial service is all set to take place on November 19, with her funeral scheduled for November 20.

Brandi Mallory was a popular face, as she appeared on season 4 of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss in the year 2014. She talked about her journey in 2018 in a YouTube interview with Kirby Carroll and claimed how the death of one of her sorority sisters at a young age motivated her to lose weight.

At the time, she said:

"I was literally waking up every day like... this may be my last day waking up, like, I don't know what's going to happen for me. When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that."

However, it is still not clear if her passing away was due to her losing weight. Even after the show, Brandi Mallory continued her fitness journey as she chose dancing as her exercise form, and posted many videos on social media of her exercising and motivating others to lose weight.

Brandi Mallory, famous makeup and fitness enthusiast, passed away: Tributes explored

Brandi Mallory gained a lot of fans and followers after she appeared on the show, Extreme Weight Loss as many were motivated and inspired after seeing her journey and dedication. She then used her social media platforms to motivate and help others as she uploaded many videos about beauty, makeup, and fitness.

Having more than 136,000 people following Brandi Mallory on Instagram, the world of social media was shaken and left devastated after they heard about the tragic passing away of the 40-year-old.

An X user @KryssyLaReina shared the post about Brandi's death on the platform. Here is how some social media users paid their tributes on X:

Social media users mourn the passing away of Mallory at 40. (Image via X/@KryssyLaReina)

While the family has not yet revealed what caused her death, Brandi Mallory is being remembered by her fans, friends, colleagues, and family as everyone around her has been devastated due to the untimely demise of the young soul.