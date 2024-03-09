How old is Brooklyn Nikole? All about Latto's sister as public spotting with Drake sparks wild reactions online

A recent video that seemingly showed Drake, 37, and rapper Latto’s 21-year-old sister, Brooklyn Nikole, leaving dinner has sparked a wild frenzy online over the duo’s significant age difference. In the video posted by celebrity blogger KenBarbie on X on March 9, 2024, she alleged Drake was spotted with Nikole.

The video, surreptitiously recorded by a patron at a distance, showed the Canadian rapper walking out of the restaurant, followed by multiple people, including a woman dressed in jeans and a black bomber jacket.

While the woman is not clearly visible in the clip, the blogger alleged she was Latto's younger sister, Brooklyn Nicole, who is a model and influencer from Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake's rumored dinner date Brooklyn Nikole is a beauty influencer and model

According to Revolt, last year, in July 2023, Latto‘s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, celebrated her 21st birthday. At the time, in a series of Instagram Story posts, Nikole revealed her sister had gifted her a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Brooklyn Nikole is a beauty influencer and model who launched her cosmetic line, Beauty By Brooklyn. Nikole, who boasts over 600,000 followers on Instagram, is represented by Select Models in Atlanta.

Nikole, who started sharing modeling and lifestyle photos through her Instagram in November 2017 when she was 15 years old gained prominence as an ambassador for My Pajama Boutique in 2018.

She shares a close bond with her sister Latto, evident through their social media posts, often replete with effusive declarations for each other. In a heartfelt post last year while celebrating her sister’s 21st birthday, the rapper wrote:

“Happy birthday to my other half! I’m so proud of the woman you’re becoming. Stay ambitious and humble. You truly have a heart of gold. Your compassion and loyalty are unmatched.”

Brooklyn responded with an equally heartfelt message writing:

“[Latto] made sure I had the best day ever. She doesn't play about me and I’m NEVER playing about her. So thankful for everything you do for me.”

Brooklyn also appeared on Latto's Apple Music show, 777 Radio, shortly after the release of the latter's new track, Put It On The Floor Again. During the show, Nikole shared that while she is proud of her sister’s success and fame, she could never emulate it for herself as she lacks star quality.

“I’ve never been the center of attention or outgoing, I’ve always been to myself,” Nikole said. “You have to have a star quality and you got that.”

Netizens react to alleged video of Drake with Brooklyn Nikole

A recent video that alleged Drake was spotted with rapper Latto's younger sister, Brooklyn Nicole has sparked wild reactions online over their apparent 16-year-old age difference. Reacting to the video that supposedly shows the duo exiting a restaurant, a netizen, Gemini Shan, wrote:

“I’m sick of the big grown a** adults grooming or pursuing people way younger than them..”

Several others concurred with the statement and posted their reactions to the news online.

In 2018, Canadian-born rapper Drake was slammed for dining with 18-year-old model Bella Harris in Washington, DC, due to their significant age difference. He was also rumored to be seeing English singer Jorja Smith in 2017, who was 10 years younger than him, Vice reported.

Drake has had several high-profile flings, including rumored romances with A-listers like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez.