How old were Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon? Duo opens up on shooting infamous scenes

American actress Brooke Shields recently opened up about filming the coming-of-age romantic survival film, The Blue Lagoon.

During an episode of the 57-year-old's iHeartRadio podcast, Now What? Christopher Atkins joined Shields and discussed their 1980's film, with the latter stating that such a film would not be made in today's time.

“Never again will a movie be made like that. It wouldn’t be allowed. Animals were hurt in the movie. We were spearing fish and all kinds of crazy things. Children are naked running down a beach."

Helmed by Randal Kleiser, The Blue Lagoon is centered around two young cousins who get stuck on a tropical island in the South Pacific and eventually fall in love. The film features several nude scenes.

At the time of filming, Brooke Shields was 14 while Christopher Atkins was 18.

Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins revealed that the production team wanted them to "fall in love"

During the podcast, Brooke Shields and her former co-star Christopher Atkins revealed that the production team of The Blue Lagoon wanted them to start a relationship off-screen.

"They wanted so desperately for us to fall in love with each other."

At the time, Brooke Shields had not kissed anyone and did not react well to being "forced" into feeling anything.

Even for the s*x scenes, Shields admitted to having a body double for intimate scenes, but Atkins did not. Atkins, who played the role of Richard Lestrange, stated that the duo had "amazing" chemistry between them.

Groovy History @GroovyHistory Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in the film "The Blue Lagoon" (1980) Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in the film "The Blue Lagoon" (1980) 🎥 https://t.co/sZUvQaDKhy

“There were a lot of great, great moments that went on there, and I think it was a lot of that innocence that came off in the film that made it work even more.”

Atkins stated that he felt strange about being naked in front of everyone since he was raised in a conservative background, but after the film, he shared that "it was hard to keep my clothes on."

“There were scenes where I was butt naked with you, if you remember, sliding down that slide and things like that. And that was a little awkward, but it was kind of funny for me because at this point in time I would just do it. But your reaction was [annoyed sounds].”

The actors revealed that filming the intimate scenes was more than awkward, as they got injured by horses, bugs, rats, and crabs.

Brooke Shields revealed that they were wearing "little strips of clothes," and her hair was taped to her body to cover her breasts, "which were very minimal anyway."

"I don't know what I was trying to cover. Remember the bumpy pads? They would stick these little flesh-colored things on my nipples because 'nipple' evidently was where they drew the line in this movie."

On the professional front, Shields will next star in Out of Order! and Quarter.

