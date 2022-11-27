Who is Spencer Tunick? Bondi Beach welcomes 2,500 naked people for skin cancer awareness  

Spencer Tunick, a contemporary American photographer, organized a naked art installation at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Saturday, November 26. Around 2500 naked volunteers took part in the art project to spread skin cancer awareness.

Every year, thousands of Australians perish due to skin cancer. The goal of Tunick’s project is to encourage Australians to go for regular skin checkups.

Who is Spencer Tunick?

Spencer Tunick is from Middletown, New York. He’s an acclaimed photographic artist noted for his colossal art installations comprising nudity. He holds a bachelor's degree in photography from Emerson College.

Tunick began his journey of documenting live nudes through video and photographs in public locations in New York. During this period, his projects focused mostly on individuals or a small group of people.

In 1994, Tunick instructed 28 naked volunteers to pose in front of the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. He stated:

"It all started there, moving my work from just photography into installation and performance photography."

Since then, Tunick has organized and photographed over 75 human art installations in the US and other countries in the world.

The photographer elaborated on the philosophy behind his knack for capturing humans in their naked state:

"Individuals en masse, without their clothing, grouped together, metamorphose into a new shape. The bodies extend into and upon the landscape like a substance. These grouped masses which do not underscore sexuality become abstractions that challenge or reconfigure one's views of nudity and privacy."

Tunick tries to portray the battle between nature and culture against various backdrops, ranging from civic centers to desert sandstorms. Nowadays, he adds objects for the participants to hold or incorporate body paints for some of his installations.

SBS News @SBSNews



Read more: Thousands of people have bared all for photographer Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer.Read more: trib.al/8hRm2UQ Thousands of people have bared all for photographer Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer.Read more: trib.al/8hRm2UQ https://t.co/9YCueHPSFh

Bondi Beach creates history with 2500 naked volunteers partaking in Tunick’s art project

Nudity isn’t legally allowed at Bondi Beach. But special legislation was implemented to remove the ban and allow the photoshoot arranged by Spencer Tunick.

This particular art installation was set to raise awareness for skin cancer among Australians. Volunteers started entering Bondi Beach at 3:30 am local time. Around thirty minutes later, Tunick gathered everyone holding a megaphone and sent out instructions:

“Put your arms out when you’re posing and make sure you have the space of finger to finger. Don’t get naked yet.”

taslima nasreen @taslimanasreen 2500 people die of skin cancer each year in Australia. For awareness, 2500 people participated in a nude art in Bondi beach early morning today. 2500 people die of skin cancer each year in Australia. For awareness, 2500 people participated in a nude art in Bondi beach early morning today. https://t.co/5aklyx8OFz

Before the photoshoot began, some people had towels wrapped around their bodies to avoid the cold sea wind, while others captured the sunrise with their cameras. The crowd then stripped and flung their clothes off on a count of three. They applauded themselves, before walking hand-in-hand towards the sea.

At 5:30 am, when the sun was prominent, Tunick announced into the megaphone for everyone to pose:

“Those people that are wearing clothes, get out of the frame. Don’t smile. Hands by your side. You’re too much in a line.”

The group posed in several different configurations, as per Tunick’s directions. Shortly thereafter, some went for a swim. By 10 am, all volunteers put their clothes back on to avoid a fine.

Tunick’s naked art installation at Bondi Beach was a collaboration with the charity organization Skin Check Champions with the aim of spreading awareness about melanoma. It is the fourth most prevalent type of cancer in Australia. The photographer said:

"We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I'm honoured to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection."

Tunick further shared his thoughts:

"Skin unites us and protects us. I use the amazing array of body types and skin tones to create my work, so it feels perfectly appropriate to take part in this effort in that my medium is the nude human form."

Sarah Bowen, a naked volunteer for the Bondi photoshoot, opened up about her father and sister surviving melanoma. She spoke about her experience with the shoot and said:

"It was freezing, but also empowering to be with so many people supporting the cause and also just being like naked and seeing so many different people and shapes and sizes. Everyone just being comfortable being naked. It was wonderful."

Naked Stroller @NZNaturist64 Bondi Beach goes nude as thousands strip off for Spencer Tunick art project rnz.co.nz/news/world/479… Bondi Beach goes nude as thousands strip off for Spencer Tunick art project rnz.co.nz/news/world/479… https://t.co/7798GupbtE

77-year-old Bruce Fisher, who was also a part of the event at Bondi, said:

"I've spent half my life in the sun and had a couple of malignant melanomas taken off my back. I thought this was a good cause and I love taking my clothes off on Bondi beach."

Through his art projects, Spencer also tries to make people aware of social issues such as LGBTQA+ rights, climate change, HIV/AIDS awareness, equality, etc.

Poll : 0 votes