How old is Claudia Raia? Brazilian TV star claps back at trolls for saying she's too old following birth of baby boy

Popular actress Claudia Raia, who is 56 years old and recently welcomed a baby, responded to the criticism she has been facing after netizens told her that she looks like a great-grandmother to the newborn.

The trolls started when Claudia revealed that she became the mother of a healthy child last month. She ultimately made the decision to respond to everyone and uploaded a video asking them to stop judging others in a rude manner. Stating that there are different ways to become a mother, Raia wrote:

"In my case, being 50 plus was one of the challenges, but it's worth reflecting on that today there are a thousand family formats and so many other forms of maternal love."

She said that everyone must put aside their mania of judging or putting limits on others' maternity because every person has their way of experiencing this entire journey.

Claudia Raia has been featured in many telenovelas

Claudia Raia has never revealed anything about her childhood or early life until now. She made her television debut with Roque Santeiro, a telenovela, in 1985, and it aired for a year until 1986.

She next appeared as Edwiges in O Outro in 1987. In the 1990s, she appeared in a number of other telenovelas, including Sassaricando, TV Pirata, Rainha sa Sucata, Vamp, Deus Nos Acuda, Voce Decide, A Proxima Vitima, and more.

Raia began to appear in more telenovelas in 2000, like Brava Gente, Os Normais, As Filhas da Mae, O Beijo da Vampiro, Belissima, Sete Pecados, A Lei do Amor, and more. Her last appearance was as Lidiane "Lidi Pantera" in Verao 90, which premiered on January 29, 2019, and ended on July 26, 2019.

Claudia Raia welcomed her child on February 11, 2023

Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem De Mello exchanged vows in 2018 (Image via Gabriel Cappelletti/Getty Images)

Claudia Raia became the mother of a child with her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello, on February 11, 2023. Claudia and Jarbas tied the knot in 2018. Claudia also revealed the news of the baby's arrival on social media and wrote:

"Luca showed up Saturday night with a bang! On February 11th, he arrived and immediately claimed his space."

DCTherapist @AkomaCounseling twitter.com/people/status/… People @people Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes Baby at 56 After Surprise Pregnancy: 'We Made It Through' people.com/parents/brazil… Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes Baby at 56 After Surprise Pregnancy: 'We Made It Through' people.com/parents/brazil… #Surprisepregnancy ??? Where’s my reproductive endocrinologists and reproductive health experts? Can we have an honest and informed discussion about this. No opinions from non med professionals. An honest and informed discussion with MDs, NPs, and PAs only. #claudiaraia #Surprisepregnancy??? Where’s my reproductive endocrinologists and reproductive health experts? Can we have an honest and informed discussion about this. No opinions from non med professionals. An honest and informed discussion with MDs, NPs, and PAs only. #claudiaraia twitter.com/people/status/…

Raia is already the mother of two more children, Sophia and Enzo, from her relationship with Edson Celulari. In an interview with the journalist Renata Ceribelli, Raia said that she and her husband had tried in vitro fertilization before without success and that they were not prepared to try again.

When Raia became pregnant, the doctors were also surprised, and according to reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Elizabeth Sarah Ginsburg of Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, the chances of such an event are less than 1%. Expressing her shock about the same, Raia said:

"When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test, I said, 'Baby, you're really crazy. Where did you get this from? I'm 55 years old.'"

Claudia Raia said that she went to the pharmacy, and while she looked at the results coming out of Clearblue, she was surprised. She stated that she took another test, and it revealed that she had been pregnant for more than three weeks.

Poll : 0 votes