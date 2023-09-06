How old is Coca Vango's daughter? Baby mama drama explored in the wake of Light Skin Keisha's pregnancy

On Monday, September 4, rap artist and singer Coca Vango’s partner Light Skin Keisha, who is also a rapper, social media influencer, and reality TV star, took to Instagram to share pictures from her 29th birthday. But she surprised her followers when, in the same post, she announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Coca Vango.

In the series of images, Coca Vango and Light Skin Keisha were seen posing for a maternity photoshoot in which she stood by Vango while he held on to her baby bump. Within a few hours, Coca Vango also shared his own Instagram post celebrating the pregnancy of Light Skin Keisha and the news of him becoming a father.

In the wake of this, the mother of Vango’s daughter from a previous relationship accused him of being an absentee father. She also claimed that he had been late in paying child support for several months now.

Coca Vango already has a 11-year-old daughter

In July 2020, Coca Vango was first called out by his daughter’s mother, Lay, via Online! TV. She accused the Get In There rapper of delaying the payment of child alimony to take care of their 8-year-old child. She even alleged that the rapper owed her over $9000.

Lay also accused Coca Vango of abandoning them to pursue his rapping career and later a romantic relationship with Light Skin Keisha.

Back then, she was also on her way to take the matter to court as Vango only paid her the minimum cost of $260 per month in child support that only covered necessities, gifts, and other miscellaneous needs. She also claimed that he declined to pay for their daughter’s private school fees and other co-curricular activities.

Expand Tweet

She even issued a statement to the news outlet saying:

“I stayed quiet because I was going to let the courts handle it but at this point, he thinks he is above the law. He doesn’t even acknowledge her. He is 30 years old walking around here acting as though he doesn’t have a child.”

As per famousbirthdays.com, Lay and Coca Vango’s daughter Melia is around 10 or 11 years old. As per The Shade Room reports, after Vango and Keisha announced that they were expecting a child together, Lay again called Vango out for being an absentee father.

Expand Tweet

Exploring Coca Vango and Light Skin Keisha's relationship

The couple has been engaged since January 2022 and are now expecting their first child together. The news was shared by Keisha herself on her 29th birthday via Instagram, where the couple was seen posing for a pre-baby photoshoot. The post dated September 4, with a bunch of pictures, was captioned:

“Thank you, God for another year of life, and to the new life growing within me! Happy Birthday to me.”

In another post, she shared a video of her pregnancy shoot with her fiancé Coca and wrote:

“Love is everything. I am about to be a mommy.”

Vango, too, went on the social media platform and shared a picture of them during the pregnancy shoot.

“GOD is AMAZING. It’s forever us,” he wrote.

The speculation that the couple was expecting their first child arose in July when Keisha shared a TikTok video of her dancing in the baby aisle of Target. However, fans of the duo were left shocked when an old clip of their podcast Bold Face Truth resurfaced on the internet where Vango claimed that even if he cheated on Keisha, she wouldn’t leave him, while Keisha disagreed.

Not only that, but the clipping showed Keisha asking Vango whether he really had another woman in his life. Vango responded with a blank stare, leaving fans to believe that Coca may have been involved in infidelity. Later, however, Vango clarified on his Instagram Live that they were just playing around and he did not cheat on Keisha. The couple has been together since 2019.

Coca Vango is a 29-year-old Georgia-based rapper whose real name is Rashad Best. He is also known by the name Slim. He rose to fame in 2016 with his albums Cocaine Flow, its sequel Cocaine Flow 2, and Mr. Vango, among others.