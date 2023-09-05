How old is Lightskin Keisha? Real name, age, and all about the rapper amid pregnancy news

Atlanta-based social media influencer and musician Lightskin Keisha shared the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post on her birthday on September 4, 2023. The musician, whose real name is Samantha Deshaun, shared pictures with her fiancé Coca Vango and was seen flaunting her belly. Coca and Keisha publicly announced their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in January 2022.

Keisha rose to internet fame in 2017 when she released her debut song Weather. The 28-year-old rapper followed this up with two other songs Treadmill and Cash Sh*t before releasing her most recent single Pop Sh*t Queen in 2022.

The rapper joined the cast of Power Book II: Ghost, a Prime Video drama series where she played Brushaundria Carmichael. She has appeared in all 14 episodes of the show and reprised her role in the third season as well. Keisha also appeared in VH1’s reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Wild ‘N Out.

She garnered a massive following on Instagram and TikTok and runs a YouTube channel as well where she posts her music videos.

Lightskin Keisha and Coca Vango's relationship explored

Keisha and Coca Vango reportedly had a rocky start where both of them had an unfavorable opinion of each other. However, after the two made their relationship official, netizens liked them together. Needless to say, they received a flood of congratulatory messages after Keisha’s pregnancy announcement.

However, there had been speculations about Vango cheating on Lightskin Keisha. The rumors started from a short clip from the couple’s podcast The Bold Face Truth uploaded on June 11. The video showed Coca Vango discussing the topic of cheating on his partner. He told Keisha:

“You not gon leave me if I cheat on you.”

Keisha strongly responded to Vango’s statement and repeatedly called him stupid. The couple then continued to go back and forth and Keisha called Vango crazy. She also challenged him to try it and then asked him if he would commit infidelity with her or if he had thoughts of doing so. To this, Vango replied:

“I don’t want to cheat on you, but you’re not leaving me if I cheat on you.”

He continued that he had spent way too much money on Lightskin Keisha, but it did not seem to phase the What Ya Come For rapper. She snapped back at Vango and told him that she would be packing her bags and leaving him if he ever cheated on her.

Elsewhere in the video, Keisha asked Vango if he had a second partner, to which he stared at her with a blank gaze and then eventually denied the question. It prompted Lightskin Keisha to assert that Coca Vango’s earlier hypothetical comments made it sound like he was speaking from experience.

The video was shared on Instagram by The Shade Room, spurring a plethora of comments from users who labeled Coca Vango as a “red flag”. Some even wrote that he probably already cheated on Keisha and was trying to find out whether she was going to be with him regardless.

Later Vango took to Instagram Live and addressed the speculations. He claimed that the conversation from the podcast was only a discussion and did not mean anything serious. Vango added that he wouldn’t do anything disrespectful to Lightskin Keisha.

"Lightskin" Keisha name controversy

Lightskin Keisha garnered a lot of criticism due to her stage name “Lightskin," as some said that it was a colorist term. However, the rapper responded to the backlash and explained that she was not a colorist, providing the origin of the name.

The 28-year-old shared that she was watching a film with Hip-Hop artists DMX and Nas in it and there was a notable character in the movie who went by the name “Kisha”. Though it was spelled differently, the rapper claimed she was inspired to adopt the name and tweaked the spelling to Keisha.

She explained that since the character in the movie was of dark skin, Keisha decided to deck her name even more by adding “Lightskin”. Keisha said it signified the fact that she had a lighter complexion than the movie character.

As of writing this article, no additional details about Keisha's pregnancy or her due date were announced. However, the comments section of her post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans.