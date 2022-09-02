How old is Homer Laffoon? Anne Heche's son files to control estate as actress passed away without a will

Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, has filed papers to take control of her estate. Laffoon has requested to be handed over control of his mother's properties since Anne did not write a will before her demise earlier this month.

According to the papers acquired by People:

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs – Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor. Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian and Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor."

Born on March 2, 2002, Homer Laffoon is 20 years old. He has mostly gained recognition as the son of Anne Heche and Coley Laffoon.

According to sources, Homer finished his high school studies at Campbell Hall School. He is currently pursuing his higher studies at a university. His siblings include half-brother Atlas Heche Tupper.

Despite being a well-known personality, he has never revealed much about his personal life. For now, it has been confirmed that he has not followed in his mother's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. Following his mother's death, he spoke to People and stated:

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

Homer continued and said that Hollywood Forever is a place where people watch movies and attend concerts and events. He added that she was his mother but the kindness and outpouring over the last few days reminded them that she belonged to her fans and now to the entertainment community forever.

Anne Heche's cause of death explored

Anne Heche met with an accident on August 5, 2022, where three motor vehicles crashed onto each other in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. Heche suffered severe injuries after her vehicle collided with a house, breaking through the wall and trapping her 30 feet inside the building.

Anne Heche passed away on August 12, 2022 following an accident (Image via Maarteen de Boer/Getty Images)

It took around 65 minutes and 59 firefighters to rescue Heche. According to law enforcement officials, Heche seemed to be under the influence when the car crashed.

Blood tests also proved the presence of cocaine and narcotics along with fentanyl in her system. Anne was immediately taken to a hospital and her representative revealed three days later that she was in a coma.

Heche's representative stated on August 11 that she may not survive due to an anoxic brain injury and was kept on life support to check if her organs were eligible for donation. She was later declared brain dead and organ recipients were found on August 14 so that the organ donation procedure could start immediately.

Her publicist then announced that she was taken off life support and her cause of death was mentioned as inhalation and thermal injuries alongside a sterna fracture resulting from blunt trauma, ruling her death as an accident.

Anne was well-known for her performances in films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wag the Dog, If These Walls Could Talk 2, Cedar Rapids, Catfight, My Friend Dahmer, and more. She appeared in shows like Men in Trees and Hung and participated in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande