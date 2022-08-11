How old is Raven Tracy? P Diddy's son King Combs Instagram video explored

King Combs, son of Sean Combs, seems to be dating someone as he was recently spotted enjoying himself with social media star Raven Tracy. King posted a video featuring Raven and began singing his song Can't Stop Won't Stop while Kodak Black was eating popcorn in front of King.

Raven was sitting with King, and at one point, she proceeded to kiss King, who eventually pushed her away. However, he suddenly lifted Raven and put his head on her chest.

Tracy also shared a video on her Instagram Story where she was wearing a black bikini top and bottoms. She wrote, "Movie night w/ my man be like."

Everything known about King Combs' rumored girlfriend

Born on June 24, 1993, Raven Tracy is a 29-year-old model, entrepreneur, and body positivity influencer. She is active on Instagram with around 2.2 million followers.

She uses her Instagram account to increase awareness of different body types and is the founder of the fitness and leisure clothing brand, Body By Raven Tracy.

Tracy started her social media journey back in 2013 and her social media posts mostly feature explicit pictures, although they aim to make others feel good about their skin. Her work has been featured in magazines like Forbes and Essence.

The Georgia native is also active on Twitter with around 60,000 followers. Detailed information about her career, parents, and educational background has not yet been revealed.

In brief, about King Combs

King Combs is also a rapper like his father (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Also known as Christian Combs, the 24-year-old is mostly known for being the son of Sean Combs. He is active on Instagram with around 2.6 million followers and has delivered several hit songs like Love You Better, Good To Ya, and Naughty.

King has a YouTube channel with 105,000 subscribers, featuring vlogs and music videos, and has collaborated with WorldStarHipHop on most of his songs. He has around 450,000 listeners on Spotify and is active on Twitter with 40,000 followers.

King made his Instagram debut in 2014 by sharing a dance video with his friends. The video went viral and he continued posting pictures featuring his lifestyle. He is an expert in freestyle rap and has released many songs like Holdin Me Down, On It!, A Dream, Paid In Full Cypher, and more.

After launching his YouTube Channel in 2013, he released his first video titled King Combs – Paid In Full CYN Cypher the following year. In addition, the music video of King Combs – Love You Better ft. Chris Brown has received a decent response from the public.

Despite being so popular, King does not have a Wikipedia page, due to which most details related to his educational background and personal life remain unknown.

