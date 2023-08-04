How old was JM Canlas? Tributes pour in as Elijah and Jerome Canlas' brother passes away

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, JM Canlas, a former child star, passed away at the age of 17. He was the younger brother of Elijah and Jerom Canlas. JM's cause of death has not been revealed until now, and his health history is unavailable to predict anything.

Jerom announced the news on Facebook by posting a picture of JM. He wrote that JM was a talented actor, athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer. Jerom said that he had compassion for the poor and oppressed.

"Family and friends who are dear to JM, the wake will begin tomorrow, August 4, 8 pm, until Sunday, August 6 at St. Peter Chapel Quezon Avenue, Room 116. Let us celebrate his short but wonderful life, as he would want us to."

The post stated during his adolescence, JM had a few mental issues. Jerom also added a few contact numbers alongside some websites for counseling services. He requested anyone suffering from similar problems should immediately contact the nearest hospital's emergency room.

Jerom later shared another picture of JM, writing that they had been receiving a lot of messages from all those who knew his brother. He asked everyone to share their memories with JM, which could be a story, photo, song, or poem.

"I am shocked to learn about this": Netizens pay tribute to JM Canlas

JM Canlas accumulated a huge fanbase at a very young age with his performances in a few TV shows. X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

尺乇匚匚卂 卄卂几卂-乃丨ㄒ匚卄ㄚ @MarengRecca RIP JM Canlas. Heartbreaking to see another young soul go because of mental health. Sigh... RIP

N @Nikaiiiii the brother of Elijah Canlas, huhu RIP JM Canlas please prioritize your mental health guys 🥺 Super sad news todaythe brother of Elijah Canlas, huhu RIP JM Canlasplease prioritize your mental health guys 🥺

Yow Dude @AGUSTDaydreams RIP JM Canlas I am shocked to learn about this :((((RIP JM Canlas

ᴄᴇᴊᴊ @cejjizy rip jm :((( hugs and prayers to the canlas family

JM's brothers Elijah and Jerom are also actors. Elijah has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014, and he last appeared in the action drama series, The Iron Heart. Jerom, on the other hand, has appeared in films like Gameboys and Kalel.

JM Canlas worked in many indie projects

The former child star appeared in several indie projects. This included films like Kiko Boksingero and ANi alongside a TV show, Unconditional, where his brother Elijah also played an important role.

JM Canlas also worked in animated shows, giving his voice to different characters. This included Jet and the Pet Rangers, where he voiced the lead character Jet. He was also a member of the actors who gave their voice for the Filipino dubbed version of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Detailed information on JM's early life and educational background remains unknown. However, he reportedly started his career at age 10, and his debut series as an actor was Team Yey, which premiered in 2016.

Except for Facebook, JM Canlas was not active on any other social media platform. His friend Nick Bueno Laguador, who worked with JM on ANI The Harvest, wrote on Facebook that they once had a conversation about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in a film location. Another friend of JM, Mitch Unnie Briones, described him as one of the most talented actors.