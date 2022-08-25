How old is Liane V? All about the singer as she's set to welcome her first child with Don Benjamin

Famous model and media personality Don Benjamin is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Liane V. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Liane announced the news on her social media account by posting a few pictures of herself with Benjamin. The caption reads:

“Baby Benjamin loading.”

Liane also shared the news on her and Benjamin's joint Instagram account, using the same two photos. The first one showed Liane sitting on top of Don and flaunting her baby bump, while the second showed Benjamin kissing his wife's belly.

Liane's Age and Everything We Know About Her

Born on August 22, 1986, Liane V is 36 years old. She is a well-known social media personality who has gained fame for her content on Musical.ly and Vine.

Liane V is a famous social media personality and is well-known for her online content (Image via lianev/Instagram)

Liane Valenzuela, also known as Liane V, began her career by posting content on YouTube and was signed by the production company Brand X. She has a large fan base on Vine, where she posts videos about her family life. Her videos often combine her musical interest with her creative expression.

Liane has also collaborated with other Vine stars.

Valenzuela has been featured in music videos of songs by Tyga and The Far Eastern Movement and created a fitness video, Workout with Liane V. Apart from being a social media star, she loves pets. Her pup, Noah Pom, has also appeared in one of her Instagram posts.

Liane participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, and basketball in school. Her parents were DJs. Detailed information about her career and educational background remains unknown.

Don Benjamin & Liane V’s relationship timeline

Don Benjamin and Liane V began dating in 2015, though it is unclear how or where they first met. They got married last year.

Benjamin proposed to Liane in August 2019, but they ended their relationship after a few months due to internet rumours that Don was cheating on her. Benjamin addressed the infidelity rumours in his book, My Truth, as well as on Spicy Mary's podcast, The Spicy Life.

The couple married in Hawaii in August 2021, with Liane wearing a white gown and Benjamin wearing a traditional tux. On their first anniversary, Don shared a photo of Liane and expressed gratitude for having her as his wife. Don Benjamin is popular for his appearance in America’s Next Top Model, followed by shows like One Ten and Scared Famous.

