How old is Lisa Zbozen ? Age and more explored as Jay Blades gets married in Barbados

52-year-old Jay Blades got married to Lisa Zbozen, 42, on November 22, 2022.

In a recent conversation with Hello! Magazine, Blades revealed everything that happened on the wedding day. Zbozen added:

“Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day – and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day.”

The special day was celebrated at a beachfront villa in Barbados and only 15 guests were invited for the occasion. According to Blades, the guests included only their closest family members. Jay revealed that he was not an emotional person, but he was in tears during the wedding. He continued:

“It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that’s when it really hit me. I was like, ‘We’re really getting married now!’ That’s the only time I really got emotional.”

The bride’s dress was designed by Birmingham-based Romantic Dress Bridal and Blades opted for a black linen suit. The duo’s rings were designed by Richard Talman from The Repair Shop and featured their birthstones. Lisa mentioned that she did not wish for a perfect wedding ring since she believes that nothing is perfect.

The couple has now started planning for another celebration next year where they will invite their family members and friends, and the guest list also includes names from The Repair Shop.

Lisa Zbozen shows off her training sessions on social media

Lisa Zbozen is a personal trainer and has gained recognition for her social media posts that feature her doing intense workouts like lifting kettlebells, lunging, and squatting.

The 42-year-old is the owner of The Wkout, an app related to fitness which provides different techniques for all those who are interested in fat-burning, strength training, and yoga. According to her biography on The Wkout website,

“Lisa brings the Fire every-time. Lisa’s workouts are dynamic, powerful & no two workouts are the same.”

Although her Instagram page is full of posts related to fitness, she also shares posts dedicated to Blades on various occasions like Valentine’s Day. She recently changed her Instagram name to Lisa “Tiny” Blades, following her wedding to Jay. She has around 121,000 followers alongside 29,400 posts on the social media platform.

Detailed information about Lisa’s childhood, parents, career, net worth, and educational background is unavailable.

Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen’s relationship timeline

Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen got engaged last year (Image via jaybladesmbe/Instagram)

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen got engaged in December last year. Blades proposed to Zbozen with a ring made by Richard Talman. He announced the news on social media and wrote:

“Good afternoon all. Lunchtime Treat. It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen. We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way. Ring designed by me & made by @rtfj.”

Blades was previously married to Jade, and the two even founded a charity, Out of the Dark. Their separation in 2015 created problems for the charity as it suffered huge losses, and Jay himself faced financial troubles.

The 52-year-old is well-known for his appearances on shows like The Repair Shop, Would I Lie to You?, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, and more.

