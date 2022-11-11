How old is Lucie Silvas? John Osborne and wife set to welcome twins

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas are ready to become the parents of twins in the spring of next year. While speaking to People, Silvas said that she and Osborne are excited about the same. The singer continued:

“It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies. When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you’re going to have two, it’s amazing.”

Lucie stated that she learned of her pregnancy through a phone call. She said that pregnancy taught her to nurture, respect, and care for their relationship and that John has learned to take care of himself, adding:

"Right now, I am physically responsible for these two and I'm emotionally responsible for them and for myself, so I feel like it's such a lesson for me to love myself more, therefore he can love me more if I'm doing that."

Meanwhile, John stated that Lucie will be an amazing mother since she has been a mother to him a couple of times when he is being ridiculous or has had too many drinks. He added that she is a maternal person, continuing:

“It’s very natural. I have no doubt in my mind that she is going to transition into motherhood as good, if not better, than anyone. Myself, I know I’m going to be fun, but I don’t know how I’m going to take it. The verdict is out on that one! However, Lucie is going to absolutely crush it as a mom, I would bet everything I have on that.”

About Lucie Silvas: Age, career, and more

Lucie Silvas is a British singer and songwriter (Image via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Born on September 4, 1977, Lucie Silvas is 45 years old. She initially joined EMI Records in 2000 and released her first single, It’s Too Late followed by an album, Forget Me Not.

She then recorded a duet with singer Natalia and signed a recording contract with Mercury Records in 2003. She released another album, Breathe In. Silvas gained recognition for her songs like The Game Is Won and Don’t Look Back.

Her second album, The Same Side, was released in October 2006. Following the failure of The Same Side, she was removed from her record label but continued to work on new music. She released Letters to Ghosts, in September 2015.

Silvas collaborated with Una Healy on a few of Healy's songs. She also wrote songs for the NBC musical drama Smash and sang a duet with Dave Barnes called Little Civil Wars. Her self-titled EP was released in February 2015 and her latest album, E.G.O., was released in August 2018.

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas’ journey to becoming parents

Lucie Silvas stated in her latest interview that undergoing IVF was one of her biggest struggles. Saying that it was a humbling experience, she said,

“Not that I walked around thinking I could just have anything I wanted, but [pregnancy] was something that maybe I took for granted that I could do when I was older, and it’s certainly not something that has come easily. I’m just incredibly grateful and it’s taught me huge lessons through it.” (Source: People)

John Osborne said that the IVF process is hard for many people because it only works the first time for some people and takes many tries for others. He said that they transferred two embryos and that the process worked. Osborne said that Lucie's first sonogram showed that she had two heartbeats and two living embryos.

Lucie said that since they had no idea what would happen, they wanted to celebrate every moment instead of worrying about the outcome. She continued:

“Anything can happen in life and I don’t want to spend this time worrying – I want to celebrate the fact that we are here and we’ve got these twins, in circumstances that we thought we would never have them. We’ve just very thankful that IVF exists.”

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas tied the knot in 2015.

John is a member of the music duo Brothers Osborne along with T.J. Osborne.

