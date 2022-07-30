How old are Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde? Relationship explored as couple announces engagement

Actress Maine Mendoza (27) recently became engaged to actor and politician Arjo Atayde (31). Mendoza posted a few selfies on her social media showing off her engagement ring and wrote, “Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!”

Atayde also shared Mendoza’s picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “My turn, I will marry you cutie.”

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde’s relationship timeline

27-year-old Maine Mendoza and 31-year-old Arjo Atayde first appeared together in a 2018 film named Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.

Rumors about the two dating each other began the same year after they were spotted together on various occasions. They visited a Makati restaurant together, wore Halloween costumes at a bar, and attended the Mix 3 concert.

During a press conference for Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, Mendoza said that Atayde and she were hanging out together as friends.

In 2019, while attending a conference for the movie TOL, Atayde revealed that Mendoza and he were dating. Mendoza also confirmed the same in a blog post before her 24th birthday.

Since then, the couple has shared many heartwarming moments on social media. Mendoza also joined Atayde and his mother for a family dinner. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in December 2019. For their second anniversary, they went on a beach trip in December 2020.

The duo worked together on an episode of Daddy’s Gurl. Mendoza once slammed all those who trolled her boyfriend online.

More about Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are well-known actors (Image via mainedcm/Instagram)

Atayde is currently serving as a representative for Quezon City’s 1st congressional district. He gained recognition for his performance as Joaquin Tuazon in the ABS-CBN action drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. He is well-known for his appearances in television series like Hanggang Saan, The General’s Daughter, and Bagman.

His mother, Sylvia Sanchez, is also an actress while his father, Art Atayde, is a businessman. He has three siblings, and finished his education at La Salle Greenhills and Reedley International School. He reportedly dated actress Jane Oineza in 2016 and GirlTrends member Sammie Rimando in 2018.

Mendoza, on the other hand, is famous for her Dubsmash videos. She portrayed Yaya Dub in the GMA Network variety show Eat Bulaga! and also won Best Supporting Actress at the 41st Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the 2015 romantic comedy film My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore.

She played the lead role in the 2016 romantic comedy film Imagine You & Me, and composed and sang the theme song for the same. Her first autobiographical book, Yup, I Am That Girl, was released in October 2017.

Further details about their upcoming nuptials have not been revealed.

