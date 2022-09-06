How old is Michael Jordan's son? Internet reacts with hilarious Larsa Pippen memes as duo dine together

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, American entrepreneur Larsa Pippen was spotted dining with Marcus Jordan, son of former NBA star Michael Jordan.
As per pictures obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old star was seen dining with 31-year-old Marcus at a Japanese eatery called Zuma in Miami, Florida. In the pictures, the duo can be seen sitting next to each other in casual attire.
Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who played alongside Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls. They won six NBA championships together. However, the former teammates have not been on good terms ever since Scottie got offended about the way in which Jordan and his relationship was portrayed in the 2020 sports documentary, The Last Dance.
In light of this, fans were particularly shocked to see Scottie's ex-wife spending time with Michael's son.
Twitter flooded with memes about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's sudden rendezvous
After pictures of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dining together at a Japanese restaurant went viral, Twitter reacted with the most hilarious memes trolling the former. Several criticized Larsa for going out with a guy she saw growing up. There is an age gap of 17 years between the two.
Furthermore, fans could not help but sympathize with Scottie Pippen since Larsa is his ex-wife and still uses his surname.
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen separated after almost two decades of marriage
Scottie and Larsa Pippen tied the knot in 1997. They share four kids together, namely Scotty Jr. (22), Preston in (20), Justin (17) and Sophia (13).
The former duo announced their separation in 2016 but decided to reconcile afterwards. Two years later, in 2018, Larsa filed for divorce when it was speculated that she was dating rapper Future. However, she denied these rumors. She was later also linked to NBA player Malik Beasley.
Scottie and Larsa's divorce was finalized three years after filing, in January 2022.
After having a fallout with the famous Kardashian family where Larsa was a regular, the entrepreneur confessed in November 2021 that she had dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian introduced the two of them.
In a February 2022 episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa revealed that she was traumatized by her ex-husband's actions, and alleged that he used to "punish" her whenever they had arguments. She said:
“I was traumatized. If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”
In brief, about Marcus Jordan
Marcus Jordan is the second son of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. The 31-year-old has an older brother, Jeffrey Michael Jordan (33) and a younger sister, Jasmine M. Jordan (29).
He also shares two younger half-sisters from Michael's second marriage to model Yvette Prieto, Ysabel Jordan and Victoria Jordan (8).
He is a former college basketball player and has played for the UFC Knight men's basketball team. He is currently the founder and CEO of a retail boutique called Trophy Room.