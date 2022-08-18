How many children does Scottie Pippen have? Taking a closer look at the NBA legend's family

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is often in the news for his controversial statements. He recently made headlines after attacking Michael Jordan, his former teammate and arguably the greatest of all time, in his book. He was reportedly "very upset" after "The Last Dance" docuseries aired because he disagreed with his portrayal.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Scottie Pippen is reportedly unhappy with Michael Jordan over how he came across during 'The Last Dance' documentary Scottie Pippen is reportedly unhappy with Michael Jordan over how he came across during 'The Last Dance' documentary https://t.co/da5RG1PWrO

He also threw shade at Jordan by suggesting he released "The Last Dance" docuseries to stay relevant and prove he is better than LeBron James. It feels like Pippen is in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. A once-celebrated small forward and Hall of Famer is ruining his reputation.

However, his son Scotty Pippen Jr. made headlines recently when he performed in the NBA Summer League for the LA Lakers. He averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in five outings.

How many children does Scottie Pippen have?

Scottie Pippen with his son Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scottie Pippen has eight children from four different relationships, of which two have died. He has four with ex-wife Larsa Pippen: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. Scotty, Preston and Justin are 21, 20 and 17 years old, respectively, and his daughter, Sophia, is 13.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averaged 17-4-3 for Vanderbilt and then signed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

NBALakersReport @NBALakersReport



19 Points

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

3 Steals

6/14 FGM



Draft Steal

Scotty Pippen Jr put on a show tonight19 Points4 Rebounds3 Assists3 Steals6/14 FGMDraft Steal Scotty Pippen Jr put on a show tonight 🔥19 Points4 Rebounds3 Assists3 Steals6/14 FGMDraft Steal 💜💛https://t.co/NKxnBlIGMZ

Sophia, meanwhile, appeared on the junior season of "Dancing with the Stars" and placed ninth. She went past the first two rounds of Jive and Foxtrot after scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively, but got eliminated in the third round of Samba with just 19 points.

Justin and Preston, meanwhile, aren't as much in the public spotlight. They have limited social media posts despite having an Instagram following of 47K and 59K, respectively.

Pippen's oldest son, Antron, died in April 2021 at the age of 33. He had Antron with his first wife, Karen McCollum. They got married in 1988 and then got divorced in 1990. Antron suffered from chronic asthma, and the six-time champion believed that is why he didn't make it in the NBA. As reported by TMZ, he said:

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son, Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball, and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma, and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though – Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Scottie Pippen shared that his oldest son, Antron, died Sunday. He was 33.



"A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again." Scottie Pippen shared that his oldest son, Antron, died Sunday. He was 33."A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again." https://t.co/mfq93XfLHQ

Additionally, Pippen had twin daughters with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby: Taylor Pippen and late Tyler Roby Pippen. Taylor is currently 28 and is former professional volleyball player. She played the sport in high school for the Carmel Catholic Corsairs and has several All-American honors in her professional career.

Tyler Roby Pippen, however, died just nine days after her birth. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Scottie Pippen initially denied the paternity of the girls but later admitted it. After settling the court case, he agreed to pay $15,000 in outstanding medical bills, and the custody went to Sonya Roby.

Taylor Pippen said that she has no relationship with her father. In an interview with El Mundo, she said:

"I don’t know what he is like as a father. He never wanted to meet me. He decided that it would be like that, and I prefer not to dwell on the matter too much. … I know how much my surname weighs. I know that people expect a lot from me, but, after all these years, I have learned that Pippen is just that, a surname."

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz @TheKleinhans The poster in the back is for lone senior Taylor Pippen, one of #MVCVB 's best hitters all-time. Father is Scottie... The poster in the back is for lone senior Taylor Pippen, one of #MVCVB's best hitters all-time. Father is Scottie... https://t.co/aRaoHlDqfX

Lastly, Pippen also has a 27-year-old daughter named Sierra Pippen with his former fiancee, Yvette De Leon.

Sierra isn't much in the public eye, just like her stepbrothers Justin and Preston. She has a humble 6K following on Instagram, and similar to her stepsister, Taylor, she is also estranged from her father. Yvette De Leon also dragged Pippen to court and proved that he was the father after he initially denied the paternity.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein