How old is Narin's Beauty? Popular Dubai-based YouTuber gets engaged to Rami Elias Samo in stunning fashion 

The 23-year-old Dubai-based influencer Narin's Beauty has left social media users excited and exhilarated after she announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Rami Elias Samo.

Narin's Beauty announced the same on Instagram and shared photos of the proposal, along with a few snaps of her huge rock and the one with the whole family.

The couple announced on Instagram that they exchanged the rings on November 15, 2023, and the proposal set up included a group of violin players along with roses and candles. Narin’s Beauty’s pictures also show a well-spread red carpet and the famous Burj Khalifa standing right behind the couple.

Expressing her feelings, Narin's Beauty wrote on Instagram:

“I said YES ❤️💍 We took the first step towards building a family together, and we are very excited about our future.”

Narin is currently 23 years old and is Dubai’s most-followed influencer. Being a Swedish-Syrian YouTuber, she creates videos related to lifestyle, fashion, and even DIY.

Narin’s Beauty’s Instagram is extremely popular amongst the masses, as she has more than 10.6 million followers. On the other hand, the influencer has more than 14.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Social media reacts as the Dubai-based influencer Narin's Beauty gets engaged

The news about Narin’s engagement to Rami, the Head of Advisory at deNova Partners, has left the masses excited.

As the netizens went gaga over the video uploaded by Narin's Beauty on YouTube, it was viewed more than 4 million times in just three days. Allegedly, as per Social Nation Now, Rami has gifted his fiance a 5-carat ring, as the couple got engaged at the Dubai International Financial Center.

As Narin's Beauty uploaded the pictures on Instagram, here is how the masses reacted, as many could not control their excitement.

Social media users pour in congratulatory messages as Dubai's influencer, Narin gets engaged to her long-time boyfriend in front of the Burj Khalifa. (Image via Instagram)

As per Social Nation Now, the silver dress worn by Narin's Beauty in the proposal video was from Prada, and the strappy heels were from Christian Louboutin.

At the moment, the influencer, Narin's Beauty, has not commented on the reactions of the netizens, however, best wishes and congratulatory messages continue to pour in on the platform.