How old is Romain Gavras? Age difference with Dua Lipa explored in wake of public appearance

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa was spotted holding hands with filmmaker Romain Gavras, sparking romance rumors.

The 27-year-old star was seen leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show hand-in-hand with Gavras on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The duo opted for an all-black look for the fashion-centric event.

While 41-year-old Gavras donned a black beanie, a coat, and gray shoes, Dua wore a black dress and a leather trench coat along with dramatic earrings.

However, this isn't the first time that Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras have been spotted together. As per Entertainment Tonight, the duo was seen leaving the BAFTA afterparty together in January 2023.

Romain Gavras has directed M.I.A.'s award-winning music video, Bad Girls

Born on July 4, 1981, Romain Gavras is currently 41 years old, while Dua Lipa, who was born on August 22, 1995, is currently 27. The two have an age difference of 14 years.

Romain, who is from Paris, France, is the youngest son of the French journalist and film producer Michèle Ray-Gavras and film director Costa-Gavras. His siblings, Julie Gavras and Alexandre Gavras, are also filmmakers.

Romain is best known for directing Jay-Z and Kanye West's music video, No Church in the Wild, which is known far and wide.

In 2012, he directed M.I.A.'s video Bad Girls, which bagged him several awards, including Best Music Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. He also won the Music Video Awards UK in the categories - Best Director, Best Music Video of the Year, and Best Pop Music Video.

Some of his film directorial credits include Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours. He released his third feature film Athena in 2022, which is a modern Greek film about an undeclared tragedy. It premiered at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

Dua Lipa was previously in a long-term relationship with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa, who is known for her music, has dated several A-listers since her break up with Anwar Hadid in 2021.

In 2022, the One Kiss singer was linked to host Trevor Noah after they were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City in late September.

Sakhile @yovrfavcumstain .ain't no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum. Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn.

However, while appearing on the October 7 episode of iHeartRadio's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, she set the record straight about her relationship status at the time.

She said that the year was the first year that she hadn't been in a relationship for a very long time. She added that it had "been really great to just be alone" and to only think of herself and be quite selfish.

The Levitating singer continued to said:

"But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down, I think it is the Leo thing, it makes a big difference."

Romain Gavras was previously dating singer Rita Ora for six months before they parted ways in March 2021 due to "work commitments."

Neither Dua nor Romain have confirmed the dating rumors that have been going on for a while.

