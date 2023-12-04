How old is Salah Brooks? Age and all about the TikToker amid recent assault allegations controversy

A netizen recently took to social media to allege that she was s*xually assaulted by TikToker Salah Brooks. As the allegations continue to gain traction online, the internet personality has turned off her comment section on TikTok.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

TikTok user @msgingersnapqueen revealed that she had met Salah Brooks at a “bus commune” where the influencer was telling her stories she knew were not true. The Houston, Texas native then reportedly asked the TikTok user whether she could do something to her, but the latter refused. Despite the netizen not giving consent, Brooks allegedly continued to “do what she wanted to.”

When the TikTok user reportedly confronted Salah Brooks about her actions by saying that she did not consent to what the latter did to her, she reportedly laughed it off.

The TikTok user also alleged that Salah Brooks and her then-partner Theo Goff would tell fans that they could visit them in their commune if they were willing to involve themselves in getting intimate with the duo. The TikTok user also alleged that Brooks and Goff would make “these 18 and 19-year-olds sign an NDA.”

Salah Brooks, who is reportedly 24 years old, also allegedly asked the TikTok user to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which the latter declined. The TikTok user also claimed that other fans of Brooks had also contacted her with similar experiences where the influencer took advantage of them.

Salah Brooks has nearly 400k followers on Instagram

According to Salah Brooks’ official Instagram account, she has amassed nearly 400k followers. She revealed in her bio that she is currently living in Hawaii but originally lives in a bus. According to a link that has been attached to her page, she lives in SESH park, just 15 minutes south of the Austin, Texas airport.

Brooks is part of a bus commune that reportedly provides people a space to “grow and become their best selves” by engaging in activities like farm stay help, gardening, general maintenance, art projects, etc.

Salah Brooks also has her own YouTube channel where she has amassed over 25k subscribers. Two months ago, she uploaded a video titled- THIS is how you handle a breakup where she revealed that she had separated from Goff.

Brooks garnered immense popularity online after sharing what it was like to live on a bus. She went on to release a song called Crazy in 2020. Speaking about herself and what seems to be the inspiration behind the track, she said on her website:

“I don’t think a single day has gone by in my life where someone hasn’t called me CRAZY. I used to think that I had to fit into this prefixed societal mold in order to be accepted by others.”

In May 2021, the TikToker revealed that she was an orphan. She has shared in the past that she grew up in foster care but experienced homelessness when she left. However, details behind her parents’ passing have not been made public at the time of writing this article.

Another victim comes forward with allegations against Salah Brooks

The aforementioned TikTok user was not the only one who accused Brooks of wrongdoing. TikTok user @jade_alis, who studied with Brooks in the past, alleged that the content creator drugged and se*ually assaulted her “all in one night.”

Jade alleged that Brooks “shoved” drugs in her mouth after the former explained that she had no experience with substances in the past. She also explained that Brooks “outed” her to her friends about her s*xuality.

Adding to the accusations, Jade also alleged that Brooks stole her belongings when she was living with her.

The social media personality in question had not responded to the allegations at the time of writing this article.