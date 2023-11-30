How old was Sammy Manese? Age and all about the Filipino YouTuber as TikTok star passes away

Popular TikTok personality Sammy Manese passed away at the age of 15, as per today.nayag.com. The heart-wrenching announcement was made on Wednesday by the family of popular Filipino social media personality Sammy Manese. The news was shared by his sister, Bea, through a somber Facebook post, where she expressed the family's deep sadness.

Bea in her post wrote:

"With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. We ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

Born in 2008, Sammy's age and life have been subjects of interest, considering the curiosity that often surrounds internet sensations.

While details about the cause of his death and funeral arrangements remain undisclosed by the family, a 2021 YouTube video from Manese's brother previously revealed Sammy's struggle with a recurring heart problem that had led to emergency room visits due to breathing difficulties.

Sammy himself acknowledged his heart condition in one of his vlogs, emphasizing that he avoided strenuous activities to prevent worsening the situation.

Sammy Manese's sudden demise has left his friends and family in utter shock, know more about him

The sudden and unexpected death of Sammy Manese has triggered an outpouring of condolences from his friends and fans. Yoo Na, his best friend, took to Facebook to express her grief and appreciation for Sammy's impact on their lives. Alongside photos and a video of Sammy, Yoo Na wrote,

"I love you so much. I can’t accept and will never accept that you’re gone. It hurts so much. We don’t know how to start again now that you’re not with us. Thank you for all the help and everything you’ve given us… You’ve made so many people happy, and so many people love you… Rest in paradise, my love; you won’t suffer anymore."

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@Yoo Na)

Known for his comedy sketches and participation in trending challenges, Sammy Manese has amassed a substantial following on various social media platforms. With over 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.2 million followers on Facebook, and 280,000 followers on TikTok, he had become a beloved figure in the Filipino social media scene.

Despite facing challenges like dwarfism syndrome and heart disease, Sammy brought joy to his audience through humorous skits and uplifting content, including pranks and lifestyle videos.

His first YouTube video, titled 'Iba’t Ibang Uri ng Mga Tindera (Laptrip ‘to, Pramise),' gained over 2.8 million views in just a year after its posting in June 2019. Sammy's most popular video, 'Lloyd Cadena Inspired (Mga Eksena sa Jeep),' garnered over 14 million views on his YouTube channel.