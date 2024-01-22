How old is Sarah Ferguson? Duchess of York diagnosed with a malignant melanoma 6 months after being treated for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's ex-wife, was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma merely six months after her breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy, as per The Independent.

This news broke on January 21, 2024, when a spokesperson revealed that the new cancer diagnosis left Ferguson "distressed," but she remained "in good spirits."

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer [last] summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits," the spokesperson said.

Sarah Ferguson, aged 64, underwent a mastectomy after a routine mammogram revealed she had breast cancer in 2023. She had reconstructive breast surgery in London in June of that same year.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew married at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986, but their marriage ended in a divorce in 1996. They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed after Christmas

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after her dermatologist tested a few moles removed from her body during her breast reconstruction surgery. One of the moles was found to be cancerous.

According to The Sun, the results of the tests were revealed just after Christmas. The Duchess has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE clinic in Austria for the past few weeks, and an insider revealed that "It has not been an easy time."

Ferguson's spokesperson said that the Duchess was thankful for her dermatologist, whose "vigilance" ensured that the cancer was detected in the early stages.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous. She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages," her spokesperson said.

As per ABC, Sarah Ferguson is being treated by Dr Andrew Furness, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London and Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

Sarah Ferguson was estranged from the royal family for several years following a scandal where some intimate photos of her and John Bryan, an American financial manager, were published in the Mirror in 1992.

After a long hiatus, she was seen with the royal family for the annual Christmas walk in Sandringham. Despite their divorce, Ferguson and Prince Andrew still reportedly live together at the 31-room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their daughter's graduation ceremony

A shocking week of health scares for the royal family

The past week has seen a fair amount of health scares for the royal family. On January 17, 2023, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days after a "planned abdominal surgery" and is not expected to commence her royal duties till April.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince William has also taken some time off to care for his wife and their three children. Kate Middleton, aged 42, was last seen by the public at the Christmas walk in Sandringham, where Sarah Ferguson was also in attendance.

Shortly after Kensington Palace's announcement, Buckingham Palace put out a statement that King Charles, aged 75, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and is expected to undergo a "corrective procedure" sometime this week. He will be on light duty for a month following his surgery.