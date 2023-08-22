How old is Sienna Miller? Actress reportedly set to welcome her second child, first with Oli Green

According to reports, Sienna Miller is expecting her second child. After Miller was sighted in Ibiza, where she is vacationing, the rumours quickly went viral. The actress was wearing a brown bikini and allegedly flaunting her baby bump. The Factory Girl star is 41 years old and is romantically linked to Oli Green.

Miller has been spending some quality time with her daughter Marlowe and boyfriend, Oli. She was spotted riding a little luxury yacht while on vacation in St. Tropez last month. While her daughter wore a pink bikini, Miller was spotted in a striped one.

Miller's representatives have not commented anything on her pregnancy so far.

Sienna Miller speaks on having another child and other things in an interview

In an interview with Elle in 2022, Sienna Miller said that she was planning to expand her family but had a lot of pressure at the time. She recalled the time when she was in her 20s and 30s, saying that she used to question herself if she needs to have another child.

Miller stated that "biology is incredibly cruel on women" and that she planned to freeze her eggs when she was 40 years old. She said that she was focusing to have another baby, but did not emphasize much on what was going to happen next. She mentioned that she is having less anxiety compared to how the situation was when she was young.

"I like the tranquility of it [life]. There's just much less anxiety, for no specific reason, other than maybe turning 40 and surrendering to being on some sort of life journey that is completely irrelevant."

Sienna added that she was happy with her child and friendships and that she was angry for being underestimated as an actor.

"I don't know what more I have to do. I feel like, from a young age, I've proven myself."

Sienna Miller is currently in a relationship with Oli Green

Sienna Miller and Oli Green sparked dating rumors after being spotted leaving the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party the following month and continued to appear together at several other events.

Oli is also an actor and was featured in the music video of Burnout alongside Kaia Gerber. He has also appeared in Bold and the Beautiful. He even pursued a successful career as a model.

Sienna has been romantically linked to many popular faces in the past. She had a daughter when she was in a relationship with actor Tom Sturridge between 2011 and 2015. Before Sturridge, Miller was engaged to Jude Law from 2004 to 2006. The duo reconciled in 2009 but separated again in 2011.

Sienna last appeared as Rebecca Shearer in the anthology series, Extrapolations, which premiered on Apple TV+ on March 17, 2023.